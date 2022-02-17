Worldwide Digital Publishing Industry to 2028 - Substantial Growth of Edtech Companies in APAC Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Publishing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Content Type (Text, Video, and Audio) and End User (Individual, and Enterprises)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital publishing market is expected to grow from US$ 24,606.5 million in 2021 to US$ 37,940.7 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028.



The adoption of eBooks across the globe is driven by better internet accessibility and availability of digital technologies in the education sector to make entire education process more interactive and engaging. Another factor responsible to contribute toward the growth of the market includes the rising conceptualization of self-paced learning and distance learning through digital platforms, which create a need for eBooks and other digital publish content. All factors mentioned above are projected to create lucrative business opportunities for providers of digital publishing. On the contrary of the market growth, availability of quality developers and challenges related to eBooks penetration might restrict the market growth to some extent.



The major stakeholders in the digital publishing market include software developers, content developers, publishing companies, and end users. With a rise in digital technological innovations and developments, the scope of digital publishing is getting propelled. The era of digital publishing has created favorable scenarios for online publication improvement, including options of diversified content streams and revenue sources. A software is developed to publish content on digital platform with different options such as audio, video, and text. This software is later used by publishing companies for publishing content relevant to schools, colleges, and corporates.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Digital Publishing Market

The COVID-19 outbreak and restrictive measures taken by governments, such as the closure of schools and other educational institutions have led to the rising demand for online study and teaching materials across schools and colleges. Moreover, the rapid spread of the COVID-19 infection has impacted the corporate working culture, leading to remote working. The adoption of remote working has also increased the demand for digitally printed documents and training materials by the organization, thereby leaving a positive impact on the market. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, schools and universities across the region have adopted distance learning through virtual classrooms and online exams & assessment tools. This has led to the high demand for eBooks and online study material. Moreover, the corporate sector has experienced a high demand for virtual training content and references to enhance remote training capabilities across organizations. Hence, the COVID19 outbreak has had a positive impact on the growth across the region.



Reasons to buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global digital publishing market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global digital publishing market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Digital Publishing Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia Pacific

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa

4.2.5 South America

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Digital Publishing Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Adoption of eBooks Among Schools and Universities

5.1.2 Rising Digitalization in Education Sector

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Common Challenges Related to Adoption of eBooks

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Substantial Growth of Edtech Companies in APAC

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rise in Adoption of Self-Paced Learning

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Digital Publishing Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Digital Publishing Market Overview

6.2 Digital Publishing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Digital Publishing Market Analysis - by Content Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Digital Publishing Market Breakdown, by Solution, 2020 and 2028

7.3 Text

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Text: Digital Publishing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Video

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Video: Digital Publishing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Audio

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Audio: Digital Publishing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Digital Publishing Market Analysis - by End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Digital Publishing Market, by End User (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Individual

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Individual: Digital Publishing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Enterprises

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Enterprises: Digital Publishing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Digital Publishing Market - Geographic Analysis



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Digital Publishing Market

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 APAC: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 MEA: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.6 SAM: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 Merger and Acquisition

11.4 New Development



12. Company Profiles

12.1 HurixDigital (KITABOO)

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 SWOT Analysis

12.1.5 Key Developments

12.2 Vijua

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 SWOT Analysis

12.2.5 Key Developments

12.3 VitalSource Technologies

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 SWOT Analysis

12.3.5 Key Developments

12.4 Excelsoft Technologies

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 SWOT Analysis

12.4.5 Key Developments

12.5 Impelsys Inc.

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 SWOT Analysis

12.5.5 Key Developments

12.6 Issuu

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 SWOT Analysis

12.6.5 Key Developments

12.7 Lulu Press, Inc.

12.7.1 1.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 SWOT Analysis

12.7.5 Key Developments

12.8 Kortext

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 SWOT Analysis

12.8.5 Key Developments

12.9 Magic EdTech

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 SWOT Analysis

12.9.4 Key Developments

12.10 RedShelf

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 SWOT Analysis

12.10.5 Key Developments



13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fk1pm1

Attachment