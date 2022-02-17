New York, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Robotic Surgery Services Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229187/?utm_source=GNW





The global robotic surgery services market is expected grow from $0.73 billion in 2021 to $0.86 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.59 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.6%.



The robotic surgery services market consists of the sale of services provided Robotic surgical technology, the highly advanced technological form of non-invasive surgery that utilizes robots and computer systems to conduct surgeries with lesser incision and more precision. The commonly used robotic surgical system consists of a mechanical arm and camera arm attached to surgical instruments with a controlled by a surgeon being seated at a computer console which is usually in the same room as the surgical table, or can be around the world.



The robotic surgery services are used in various applications such as general surgery, urological surgery, gynecological surgery, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery and others.General surgery is the branch of surgery that deals with the most common surgical procedures.



The abdomen, breasts, head and neck, blood arteries, and digestive tract are all treated by general surgeons.They also oversee the treatment of patients who have been wounded, or who have abnormalities or other medical issues that necessitate surgery.



The different sectors include hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and involves various components such as systems, accessories, services.



Increase in purchasing power of hospitals and ambulatory care services has helped in the growth of the robotic surgery service market.Hospitals and ambulatory care services are interested in buying latest technologies to provide advanced care to the patients as well as to achieve an edge over their competitors.



According to the fourth quarter financial results 2019 of intuitive Surgical, the robotic surgical giant, the company has shipped around 336 DA Vinci systems during the quarter.It has almost 5,582 DA Vinci systems installed, with a 12% year-over-year increase.



According to the 2019 Annual Report of Intuitive Surgical, Inc., the number of DA Vinci procedures worldwide has risen by approximately 18%. The need for more minimally invasive surgery by growing geriatric population coupled with the prevalence of chronic disease such as diabetes, HIV/AIDS, asthma, arthritis, and other diseases has increased the demand for robotic surgery services. According to the World Health Organization (who) report, there will be a 57 % increase in chronic illness. Therefore, the purchasing power of hospital and ambulatory care services coupled with the increase in the geriatric population and prevalence of chronic illness have contributed to the growth of robotic surgery services market.



Safety concerns regarding the use of robotic surgery services are likely to cause a hindrance to the robotic surgery services market.The FDA Safety communication raised a concern in February 2019 about using robotic surgery for mastectomy procedures or for the prevention or treatment of cancer as the effectiveness and safety of these devices is not established.



According to the survey of New England journal of medicine, the survival rate of patients having minimally invasive surgery compared to patients having open surgery is lower.Over the past two decades more than 8,061 device malfunctions, 1,391 injuries, and 144 deaths occurred in robotic surgery service.



Due to such concerns more products have been recalled from the market. On September 2019 Zimmer Biomet has recalled its ROSA brain 3.0 robotic surgery system because of a software problem which can drive the robotic arm to an incorrect position which can risk patient’s life. This was identified as a class 1 recall which is the most serious kind of classification by the FDA. These safety concerns lead to more stringent regulations by the regulatory agencies like the FDA, which would in turn increase the cost and time period for the research and development activities. Therefore, the safety issues pertaining to robotic surgeries leading to product recalls is expected to hinder the growth of the robotic surgery services market.



Image guide navigation system combined with the robotic surgery system offers more possibility to visualize and perform the minimally invasive surgery in areas which were earlier difficult, especially the orthopaedic surgeries and neurosurgeries.The Mazor X Stealth system by Medtronic, and the NuVasive’s Pulse and Excelsius GPS by Globus Medical, among others use image guided navigation system to perform spine surgeries, and orthopaedic implant surgeries such as total, partial knee and hip replacements as they provide the surgeon with 3D experience.



The image-guided navigation reduces the radiation effects and patients do not require to take an X ray after the procedure. These factors state that the image guided navigation system is expected to be a trend in robotic surgery services.



On October 2019 Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc., a leading developer of precision vascular robotics was acquired by Siemens Healthineers AG, a German conglomerate of medical technology offering wide range of products in the fields of diagnostic and therapeutic imaging, laboratory and point of care diagnostics, and molecular medicine for an amount of USD 1.1 billion the main aim of this acquisition is to optimize the procedures and to increase the clinical outcomes by collaborating each other’s technologies, it also opens a new market for Siemens.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the robotic surgery services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229187/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________