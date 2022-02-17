Reykjavik Energy – Bond Series Offering on February 24th

English Icelandic

Reykjavik Energy (OR, Orkuveita Reykjavíkur) will conduct a closed auction of the green bond series, OR180242 GB on February 24th, 2022

OR180242 is a non-indexed bond, paying fixed interest rates and has even, semi-annual principal payments with a final maturity on the 18th of February 2042. Previously issued bonds in the series amount to 4.198 million ISK in nominal values.

The bond offering confirms with approved financing in the form of loans, bonds or bills of Reykjavik Energy for the year 2022.

Fossar Markets will manage the auction on behalf of OR and will handle investor relations as well as listing the series on the Nasdaq Iceland Sustainable Bond market.

Further Information:

Bjarni Freyr Bjarnason CFO, Reykjavik Energy

+354 516-6100

bjarni.freyr.bjarnason@or.is

Matei Manolescu

Fossar Markets

+354 522-4008

matei.manolescu@fossarmarkets.com