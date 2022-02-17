Global Antibiotics Market Size 2021-2028 | worth USD 45.30 billion, at 2.5% CAGR

Pune, India, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global antibiotics market size was USD 37.35 billion in 2020. It is projected to grow from USD 38.08 billion in 2021 to USD 45.30 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2028.

Industry Development:

May 2021 : Sandoz announced its plan to expand production capabilities of antibiotics in Palafolls and Kundl. It aims to enhance its ability to provide premium-quality medications to patients, while remaining competitive in terms of cost in the industry.

Antibiotics Market Growth Drivers:

The rising prevalence of multiple bacterial infections, such as skin infections, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), tuberculosis, and respiratory infections worldwide is set to propel the antibiotics market growth in the near future.

At the same time, the increasing burden of bacterial infections is anticipated to be the most common cause of death by 2050. As per the World Health Organization, around 50% of women have suffered from UTI at some point of their lives.

The demand for antibiotics is significantly increasing owing to the increasing incidence of infectious diseases. The high prevalence of infectious diseases, such as lower respiratory infections, pneumonia, malaria, and tuberculosis, is also fueling the market growth.

Increasing disease burden is compelling government and non-government bodies to invest in R&D initiatives and boost the development of novel antibiotics and supportive regulatory policies to expedite the approval process and research funding.





Market Segments:

By drug class, this market is divided into penicillin, cephalosporin, aminoglycosides, tetracycline, macrolides, fluoroquinolones, sulfonamides, and others. Out of these, the penicillin segment generated 29.7% in terms of the antibiotics market share in 2020 and remained in the leading position.

Regional Insights-

North America to Dominate Stoked by Development of New Antibiotics

Geographically, in 2020, North America procured USD 16.81 billion in terms of revenue. It is set to remain at the forefront throughout the forthcoming years on account of the introduction of various new drugs by prominent companies present in this region.

A list of renowned providers in Antibiotics Market:

Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Abbott (Illinois, U.S.)

GlaxoSmithKline plc. (London, U.K.)

Sanofi (Paris, France)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (New York City, U.S.)

Merck & Co., Inc. (Kenilworth, U.S.)

Astellas Pharma Inc. (Tokyo, Japan)

Johnson &Johnson Services, Inc. (Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) (New Brunswick, U.S.)





