Biophotonics Global Market Report 2022

The global biophotonics market is expected to grow from $60.45 billion in 2021 to $67.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $101.57 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.9%.



The biophotonics market consists of revenues generated from the sales of biophotonic instruments combining optics, nanotechnology, photonics, and biotechnology.Biophotonics is the combination of photonics and biology and is a multidisciplinary research field embracing all light-based technologies applied to life sciences and medicine.



It refers to the use of photonic or optical means to examine, control, and track biological processes at various levels of biology: cellular, tissue, molecular, and organism level.



The main product technologies in biophotonics are in-vitro and in-vivo.In vitro studies examine microorganisms, cells, and biological molecules outside of their natural biological framework.



These studies in biology and its subdisciplines are generally done in labware such as test tubes, flasks, Petri dishes, and microtiter plates, and are referred to as test-tube investigations. The different applications include see-through imaging, inside imaging, spectromolecular, surface imaging, microscopy, light therapy, biosensors, others and are used by various sectors such as diagnostics, therapeutic, tests, others.



The increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries is contributing to the growth of the biophotonics market.Optical engineering and imaging technologies are playing a vital role in the evolving field of minimally invasive surgeries by enabling to visualize the manipulation of tissue at remote internal sites.



According to the plastic surgery statistics report 2019, the minimally invasive cosmetic procedures reached 16.3 million in 2019, an increase of 2% over the previous year. Therefore, the surge in the number of minimally invasive surgeries annually worldwide is generating higher revenues for the biophotonics market.



High prices of biophotonic-based devices or instruments are anticipated to limit the growth of the biophotonics market.The price of biophotonics is comparatively higher than that of conventional instruments.



They are considered as more complex attributing to the integration of biological units and the generation, manipulation, and detection of light units, thereby rising their price. This will negatively impact the biophotonics market growth.



The launch of new advanced techniques in the field of biotechnology is a major trend shaping the biophotonics market.For instance, a team of scientists at the University of St.



Andrews (Scotland) developed a fluorescence microscopy technique that allows imaging of delicate biological samples with low damage in neuroscience and biomedicine.This low damage optical technique is projected to transform the world of biomedicine during the forthcoming years.



Hence, the development of new and advanced techniques is gaining significant popularity in the biophotonics market.



In April 2021, CellaVision, a Sweden based company that offers digital Morphology Solutions acquired exclusive rights to a patent portfolio on Fourier Ptychographic Microscopy from Clearbridge BioPhotonics for $3.28 million (SEK 28.7 million). Through this acquisition CellaVision will have access to and control over a promising future technology. CellaVision believes that the Fourier Ptychography Microscopy technology has the capability to be employed in the development of future automated microscopes for use in haematology and related fields. Clearbridge Biophotonics, Inc. is a US-based imaging solutions company.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the biophotonics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

