Insights on the Network Monitoring Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Anodot, Cisco and Datadog Among Others

The Global Network Monitoring Market is estimated to be USD 2,167 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3,701 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.3%.
Market Dynamics
The need for network performance monitoring tools is growing due to the increasing network complexity and security concerns. Network performance monitoring software improves IT operations by reducing the consequences of performance issues, processes, policy creation, and network operations and resolving network performance issues.
The expanding popularity of monitoring solutions, the widespread use of IoT and BYOD devices, and the growing demand for long-lasting network monitoring systems to fix downtime issues swiftly contribute to the market's growth. However, the availability of free network traffic tools is expected to hamper the growth of the target market.
Rising adoption by various enterprises is expected to generate untapped opportunities for market participants.
The Global Network Monitoring Market is segmented based on Offering, Bandwidth, Technology, End-User Industry, and Geography.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Arista Networks, LogicMonitor, Microsoft, Colasoft, Juniper Networks, Broadcom, Zenoss, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Network Monitoring Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using IGR Positioning Quadrants, Infogence's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Demand for Continuous Monitoring Due to Increase in Network Complexities
4.1.2 Growth in the Adoption of IoT and BYOD devices
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Compatibility Concerns
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Increase of Small Business infrastructures
4.3.2 Integrating AI into the Day-To-Day Operations of the Business
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Availability of Alternatives
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Network Monitoring Market, By Offering
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Network Tap
6.3 Data Monitoring Switch
7 Global Network Monitoring Market, By Bandwidth
7.1 Introduction
7.2 1 & 10 Gbps
7.3 40 Gbps
7.4 100 Gbps
8 Global Network Monitoring Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Ethernet
8.3 Fiber Optic
8.4 Infiband
9 Global Network Monitoring Market, By End User Industry
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Enterprises
9.3 Telecommunications Industry
9.4 Government Organizations
9.5 Cloud Service Providers
10 Global Network Monitoring Market, By Geography
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Strategic Initiatives
11.3.1 M&A and Investments
11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
12 Company Profiles
13 Appendix
