2-10 Home Buyers Warranty Launches New Real Estate Product

DENVER, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty has launched a new product for real estate agents and their clients. This new product allows agents to offer their clients the comprehensive, flexible, convenient coverage they deserve while still providing the industry-leading protection they know and trust against breakdowns to home systems and appliances.

"The challenges agents and home buyers are facing in the current market are unprecedented," said Jason Gritters, 2-10 HBW's Vice President, Product and Corporate Development. "With this new product, we're addressing the challenges agents face while enhancing protection for their clients to provide comprehensive, flexible, convenient coverage."

Gritters added, "While warranty attachment within a transaction is challenged right now, the potential risk for agents and homeowners has never been higher. A Home Warranty Service Agreement from 2-10 HBW can solve for both of them."

2-10 HBW provides the industry's most comprehensive HVAC coverage for buyers and sellers. In addition to the coverage agents know and trust, 2-10 HBW will add a monthly buyer pay option, home electronics protection through Asurion and a market-based Simple Plan to its Home Warranty Service Agreement coverage.

"Our mission is to improve the quality of housing and the experience of home ownership," said Scott Zinn, 2-10 HBW's Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. "This new product gives agents, especially buyer-focused agents, more ways to protect their clients' homes and budgets while they pursue and achieve the American Dream."

To learn more about 2-10 HBW, visit www.2-10.com/brokers-agents/.

About 2-10 HBW

2-10 HBW is an industry-leading administrator of structural warranties and provides systems and appliances coverage for new and existing homes. Founded and based in Denver, 2-10 HBW has covered over six million homes with its complete line of warranties, service contracts and risk management products. Since 1980, 2-10 HBW has been a market leader in helping builders, real estate agents and homeowners protect their businesses and budgets against the unexpected. 2-10 HBW continues to partner with thousands of the nation's finest real estate professionals, home builders and service contractors. For more information about 2-10 HBW, please visit www.2-10.com.

