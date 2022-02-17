ZenSports Launches ZenSportsia, a Futuristic Sports Metaverse

MIAMI, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenSports, the leader in sports and gaming, has launched ZenSportsia, a new metaverse for the future athlete. As part of ZenSportsia, ZenSports will launch a collection of NFT futuristic athletes that are stronger, faster, and smarter than today's athletes. Users will be able to mint their own ZenSportstian NFTs starting on March 28, 2022, to become part of the Metaverse community and earn benefits in the sports and gaming world.

Originally just an app for friends to meet up and play recreation sports, ZenSports pivoted to sports betting in 2019. In August 2021, ZenSports received a rare and difficult-to-get Nevada non-restricted gaming license, which allows ZenSports to conduct any form of legal gaming within the state of Nevada, including slots, table games, and, of course, sports betting.

ZenSports also provides a variety of Esports tournament software features and services that can bring any tournament to life, including tournament brackets, registration and payments, broadcasting/streaming via Twitch, chatting via Discord, and prizes/rewards using cryptocurrencies and NFTs. ZenSports recently partnered with Axie Infinity to host Axie tournaments in the ZenSports app. Axie Infinity has 2.7 million monthly active players and is one of the largest blockchain games in the world. ZenSports signed a deal with Splinterlands in June 2021 to host its tournaments in the ZenSports app. Splinterlands has over 400,000 daily active users. ZenSports has grown its Discord channel to over 4,000 members in just a few months and hosted over 40 individual Esports tournaments in 2021.

ZenSports also offers more options for how sports bettors and gamers can fund their accounts, wager, and earn rewards. Funding can take place using traditional fiat methods, such as debit/credit cards and wire transfers, as well as a variety of cryptocurrency options, such as the crypto form of Dollars (Tether), Bitcoin, and ZenSports' proprietary token called SPORTS.

According to ZenSports co-founder and CEO Mark Thomas, "The ZenSports team is passionate about decentralization and, particularly, decentralized finance and gaming. We are thrilled to be venturing into the exciting metaverse and Web 3 world with the launch of ZenSportsia. ZenSports has always been at the forefront of all things gaming and sports-related since we launched back in 2017, and we remain deeply committed to a decentralized world where gamers, athletes, and bettors can transact in a trustworthy manner that provides more choice than any other platform out there."

Holders of a Zensportsian NFT will receive a number of exciting benefits, including, but not limited to:

Monthly prize drawings for luxurious in-person sporting events. For example, win an all-expense paid trip for two to watch the Superbowl or the World Cup in person.

Esports tournament benefits, including monthly invite-only tournaments, reduced entry fees, mulligan cards, side tournaments, and even special rule sets.

Annual Esports Tournament Championship Series with significant prize money added.

Access to exclusive Discord channel with NFT and cryptocurrency giveaways.

Discount fees and increased rewards across the ZenSports betting app and cryptocurrency trading exchange.

Exclusive in-person networking events across the globe. For example, World Cup watch parties with food and beverage provided, etc.

Automatic highest-tier status at all in-person ZenSports locations and casinos (currently Big Wheel Casino in Nevada, but more locations to come soon).

Anyone who wants to join ZenSportsia and/or mint an NFT can check out the ZenSportsia website or learn more about joining the NFT whitelist on the ZenSports blog.

