Brady Corporation Reports Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results and Updates Fiscal 2022 Guidance

  • Sales for the quarter increased 19.6 percent. Organic sales increased 13.1 percent.
  • Income before income taxes increased 6.7 percent to $42.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $39.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Amortization* increased 12.4 percent to $45.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $40.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Diluted EPS in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 10.2 percent to $0.65 compared to $0.59 in the same quarter of the prior year. Diluted EPS Excluding Amortization* increased 14.8 percent to $0.70 in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $0.61 in the same quarter of the prior year.
  • Earnings per diluted Class A Common Share guidance for the full year ending July 31, 2022 adjusted to a range of $3.00 to $3.15, excluding after-tax amortization expense and $2.78 to $2.93 on a GAAP basis.

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) (“Brady” or “Company”), a world leader in identification solutions, today reported its financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended January 31, 2022.

Quarter Ended January 31, 2022 Financial Results:
Sales for the quarter ended January 31, 2022 increased 19.6 percent, which consisted of an organic sales increase of 13.1 percent, an increase of 8.6 percent from acquisitions and a decrease of 2.1 percent from foreign currency translation. Sales for the quarter ended January 31, 2022 were $318.1 million compared to $265.8 million in the same quarter last year. By segment, sales increased 26.1 percent in Identification Solutions and increased 2.0 percent in Workplace Safety, which consisted of an organic sales increase of 16.0 percent in Identification Solutions and an organic sales increase of 5.2 percent in Workplace Safety.

Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliate increased 6.7 percent to $42.0 million for the quarter ended January 31, 2022, compared to $39.4 million in the same quarter last year. Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Amortization* for the quarter ended January 31, 2022 was $45.8 million, an increase of 12.4 percent compared to the second quarter of last year.

Net income for the quarter ended January 31, 2022 was $33.8 million compared to $30.9 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share were $0.65 for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $0.59 in the same quarter last year. Net Income Excluding Amortization* for the quarter ended January 31, 2022 was $36.7 million and Diluted EPS Excluding Amortization* for the quarter ended January 31, 2022 was $0.70.

Six-Month Period Ended January 31, 2022 Financial Results:
Sales for the six-month period ended January 31, 2022 increased 17.8 percent, which consisted of an organic sales increase of 10.0 percent, an increase of 8.5 percent from acquisitions and a decrease of 0.7 percent from foreign currency translation. Sales for the six months ended January 31, 2022 were $639.5 million compared to $543.1 million in the same period last year. By segment, sales increased 25.8 percent in Identification Solutions and decreased 3.1 percent in Workplace Safety, which consisted of an organic sales increase of 14.6 percent in Identification Solutions and an organic sales decline of 2.0 percent in Workplace Safety.

Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliate increased 6.3 percent to $86.7 million for the six months ended January 31, 2022, compared to $81.6 million in the same period last year. Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Amortization* for the six months ended January 31, 2022 was $94.3 million, an increase of 11.8 percent compared to the same period of last year.

Net income for the six-month period ended January 31, 2022 was $68.9 million compared to $64.3 million in the same period last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share were $1.32 for the six months ended January 31, 2022, compared to $1.23 in the same period last year. Net Income Excluding Amortization* for the six months ended January 31, 2022 was $74.6 million and Diluted EPS Excluding Amortization* for the six months ended January 31, 2022 was $1.43.

Commentary:
“We experienced very strong revenue growth of 19.6 percent this quarter and our investments in sales, marketing, and research and development, combined with our reinvigorated innovative spirit have set the stage for strong future growth. We are transforming Brady into a solution provider that is now growing in excess of GDP and is poised for future sales growth due to the strong foundation and positive momentum resulting from the many investments made over the last five-plus years,” said Brady’s President and Chief Executive Officer, J. Michael Nauman. “Our strong sales growth was driven by our Identification Solutions division which had total sales growth of 26.1 percent this quarter. The three acquisitions completed last year are performing at or above our initial expectations and are helping shift Brady into faster-growing end markets. Our Workplace Safety business returned to organic sales growth this quarter – returning to growth one quarter earlier than originally anticipated. We are experiencing inflation in many areas including wages, freight, utilities, and raw materials, which we expect to continue to pressure our gross profit margins in the short-term. We believe that these gross margin challenges are temporary and once our pricing and efficiency initiatives catch up to cost inflation, our strong sales growth and improved gross profit margins will drive solid bottom-line growth.”

“Brady is financially strong, is experiencing strong revenue growth, and continues to generate strong earnings. We grew sales nearly 20 percent and grew Diluted EPS Excluding Amortization* nearly 15 percent, which represents another very strong quarter,” said Brady’s Chief Financial Officer, Aaron Pearce. “This quarter, we returned $14.5 million to our shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks and over the first six months of this year, we returned a total of $45.0 million to our shareholders, which exemplifies our commitment to returning funds to our shareholders. We have a net cash balance of $64.4 million as of January 31, 2022. We believe that Brady’s strong second quarter revenue growth, improving earnings per share, and solid balance sheet position us well for future financial success.”

Fiscal 2022 Guidance:
Brady’s organic revenue growth was 10.0% during the six months ended January 31, 2022, however, inflationary forces compressed Brady’s gross profit margin during this period. Brady expects these cost pressures to continue for at least the short-term before price increases and efficiency actions can fully offset these inflationary forces. As such, we are modifying our Diluted EPS Excluding Amortization* guidance from our original range of $3.12 to $3.32 per share to a range of $3.00 to $3.15 for the full year ending July 31, 2022, which includes a reduction of $0.05 due to the strengthening of the U.S. dollar versus other major currencies. This implies that we expect Diluted EPS Excluding Amortization, to improve by 9% to 15% for the full year ending July 31, 2022 when compared to the adjusted fiscal 2021 diluted earnings per share of $2.75. Also included in our full-year fiscal 2022 guidance are a full-year income tax rate of approximately 20 percent and depreciation and amortization expense ranging from $34 million to $36 million. Capital expenditures, excluding facility purchases are expected to range from $20 million to $25 million during the year ending July 31, 2022. The Company’s fiscal 2022 guidance is based on foreign currency exchange rates as of January 31, 2022 and assumes continued economic growth.

A webcast regarding Brady’s fiscal 2022 second quarter financial results will be available at www.bradycorp.com/investors beginning at 9:30 a.m. central time today.

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2021, employed approximately 5,700 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2021 sales were approximately $1.14 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at www.bradyid.com.

* Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Amortization, Net Income Excluding Amortization, and Diluted EPS Excluding Amortization are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for more information on these measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

In this news release, statements that are not reported financial results or other historic information are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Company's future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations.

The use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project,” “continue” or “plan” or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain and are subject to risks, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond Brady’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For Brady, uncertainties arise from: adverse impacts of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic or other pandemics; decreased demand for our products; our ability to compete effectively or to successfully execute our strategy; increased cost of raw materials, labor and freight as well as raw material shortages; increased cost of raw materials, labor and freight as well as raw material shortages; Brady’s ability to properly identify, integrate, and grow acquired companies, and to manage contingent liabilities from divested businesses; difficulties in protecting our websites, networks, and systems against security breaches; risks associated with the loss of key employees; extensive regulations by U.S. and non-U.S. governmental and self-regulatory entities; litigation, including product liability claims; foreign currency fluctuations; potential write-offs of goodwill and other intangible assets; changes in tax legislation and tax rates; differing interests of voting and non-voting shareholders; numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including major public health crises and government responses thereto and those of a political, economic, business, competitive, and regulatory nature contained from time to time in Brady’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, those factors listed in the “Risk Factors” section within Item 1A of Part I of Brady’s Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2021 and in any subsequent filings on Form 10-Q.

These uncertainties may cause Brady's actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Brady does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.


BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES       
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME       
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share data)       
        
 Three months ended January 31, Six months ended January 31,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
Net sales$318,055  $265,838  $639,530  $543,065 
Cost of goods sold 168,693   136,316   335,180   278,115 
Gross margin 149,362   129,522   304,350   264,950 
Operating expenses:       
Research and development 13,965   9,876   27,872   20,079 
Selling, general and administrative 92,525   82,234   189,271   165,271 
Total operating expenses 106,490   92,110   217,143   185,350 
        
Operating income 42,872   37,412   87,207   79,600 
        
Other (expense) income:       
Investment and other (expense) income (578)  2,036   (35)  2,191 
Interest expense (252)  (51)  (434)  (157)
        
Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliate 42,042   39,397   86,738   81,634 
        
Income tax expense 8,227   8,206   17,877   16,788 
        
Income before losses of unconsolidated affiliate 33,815   31,191   68,861   64,846 
Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliate    (331)     (505)
        
Net income$33,815  $30,860  $68,861  $64,341 
        
Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share:       
Basic$0.65  $0.59  $1.33  $1.24 
Diluted$0.65  $0.59  $1.32  $1.23 
        
Net income per Class B Voting Common Share:       
Basic$0.65  $0.59  $1.31  $1.22 
Diluted$0.65  $0.59  $1.30  $1.21 
        
Weighted average common shares outstanding:       
Basic 51,800   52,018   51,887   52,020 
Diluted 52,162   52,282   52,299   52,288 



BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES   
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS   
(Dollars in thousands)   
    
 January 31, 2022 July 31, 2021
 (Unaudited)  
ASSETS   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$147,407  $147,335 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $7,868 and $7,306 respectively 172,471   170,579 
Inventories 167,456   136,107 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,681   11,083 
Total current assets 500,015   465,104 
Property, plant and equipment—net 126,551   121,741 
Goodwill 601,681   614,137 
Other intangible assets 83,608   92,334 
Deferred income taxes 15,234   16,343 
Operating lease assets 33,710   41,880 
Other assets 26,264   26,217 
Total$1,387,063  $1,377,756 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$80,611  $82,152 
Accrued compensation and benefits 56,510   81,173 
Taxes, other than income taxes 12,141   13,054 
Accrued income taxes 4,783   3,915 
Current operating lease liabilities 16,601   17,667 
Other current liabilities 56,850   59,623 
Total current liabilities 227,496   257,584 
Long-term debt 83,000   38,000 
Long-term operating lease liabilities 20,341   28,347 
Other liabilities 89,658   90,797 
Total liabilities 420,495   414,728 
Stockholders’ equity:   
Common stock:   
Class A nonvoting common stock—Issued 51,261,487 shares, and outstanding 48,243,347 and 48,528,245 shares, respectively 513   513 
Class B voting common stock—Issued and outstanding, 3,538,628 shares 35   35 
Additional paid-in capital 341,889   339,125 
Retained earnings 833,981   788,369 
Treasury stock—3,018,140 and 2,733,242 shares, respectively, of Class A nonvoting common stock, at cost (130,911)  (109,061)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (78,939)  (55,953)
Total stockholders’ equity 966,568   963,028 
Total$1,387,063  $1,377,756 



BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES   
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS   
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)   
 Six months ended January 31,
  2022   2021 
Operating activities:   
Net income$68,861  $64,341 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 16,996   11,421 
Stock-based compensation expense 7,170   5,471 
Deferred income taxes (788)  (3,866)
Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliate    505 
Other (812)  121 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
     Accounts receivable (7,216)  (4,157)
     Inventories (34,360)  15,018 
     Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,148)  (2,436)
     Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (25,357)  11,990 
     Income taxes 982   481 
               Net cash provided by operating activities 24,328   98,889 
    
Investing activities:   
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (16,440)  (14,511)
Other 59   (1,881)
               Net cash used in investing activities (16,381)  (16,392)
    
Financing activities:   
Payment of dividends (23,249)  (22,837)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 374   471 
Payments for employee taxes withheld from stock-based awards (5,025)  (2,638)
Purchase of treasury stock (21,720)  (3,593)
Proceeds from borrowing on credit facilities 131,216   19,957 
Repayment of borrowing on credit facilities (86,216)  (20,220)
Other 115   32 
               Net cash used in financing activities (4,505)  (28,828)
    
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (3,370)  6,276 
    
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 72   59,945 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 147,335   217,643 
    
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period$147,407  $277,588 



BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES       
SEGMENT INFORMATION       
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)       
        
 Three months ended January 31, Six months ended January 31,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
NET SALES       
ID Solutions$244,986  $194,227  $493,603  $392,419 
Workplace Safety 73,069   71,611   145,927   150,646 
Total$318,055  $265,838  $639,530  $543,065 
        
SALES INFORMATION       
ID Solutions       
Organic 16.0%  (6.9)%  14.6%  (7.6)%
Acquisition 11.8%  %  11.7%  %
Currency (1.7)%  1.5%  (0.5)%  1.0%
Total 26.1%  (5.4)%  25.8%  (6.6)%
Workplace Safety       
Organic 5.2%  (4.8)%  (2.0)%  0.4%
Currency (3.2)%  5.2%  (1.1)%  4.8%
Total 2.0%  0.4%  (3.1)%  5.2%
Total Company       
Organic 13.1%  (6.3)%  10.0%  (5.6)%
Acquisition 8.6%  %  8.5%  %
Currency (2.1)%  2.4%  (0.7)%  2.0%
Total 19.6%  (3.9)%  17.8%  (3.6)%
        
SEGMENT PROFIT       
ID Solutions$44,129  $39,000  $92,945  $79,279 
Workplace Safety 4,515   3,463   6,808   11,451 
Total$48,644  $42,463  $99,753  $90,730 
SEGMENT PROFIT AS A PERCENT OF NET SALES       
ID Solutions 18.0%  20.1%  18.8%  20.2%
Workplace Safety 6.2%  4.8%  4.7%  7.6%
Total 15.3%  16.0%  15.6%  16.7%
        
        
 Three months ended January 31, Six months ended January 31,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
Total segment profit$48,644  $42,463  $99,753  $90,730 
Unallocated amounts:       
Administrative costs (5,772)  (5,051)  (12,546)  (11,130)
Investment and other (expense) income (578)  2,036   (35)  2,191 
Interest expense (252)  (51)  (434)  (157)
Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliate$42,042  $39,397  $86,738  $81,634 



GAAP to NON-GAAP MEASURES           
(Unaudited; Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)           
            
In accordance with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Regulation G, the following provides definitions of the non-GAAP measures used in the earnings release and the reconciliation to the most closely related GAAP measure.
            
Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Amortization:           
Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, "Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Amortization." This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements and supporting footnote disclosures. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this profit measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliate to the non-GAAP measure of Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Amortization:
            
 Three months ended January 31, Six months ended January 31,
 2022 2021 2022 2021
Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliate (GAAP measure)$42,042 $39,397 $86,738 $81,634
Amortization expense 3,749  1,353  7,556  2,704
Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Amortization (non-GAAP measure)$ 45,791 $ 40,750 $ 94,294 $ 84,338
            
            
Income Tax Expense Excluding Amortization:           
Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, "Income Tax Expense Excluding Amortization." This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements and supporting footnote disclosures. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Income tax expense to the non-GAAP measure of Income Tax Expense Excluding Amortization:
            
            
 Three months ended January 31, Six months ended January 31,
 2022 2021 2022 2021
Income tax expense (GAAP measure)$8,227 $8,206 $17,877 $16,788
Amortization expense 887  338  1,787  676
Income Tax Expense Excluding Amortization (non-GAAP measure)$ 9,114 $ 8,544 $ 19,664 $ 17,464
            
            
Net Income Excluding Amortization:           
Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, "Net Income Excluding Amortization." This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements and supporting footnote disclosures. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Net income to the non-GAAP measure of Net Income Excluding Amortization:
            
            
 Three months ended January 31, Six months ended January 31,
 2022 2021 2022 2021
Net income (GAAP measure)$33,815 $30,860 $68,861 $64,341
Amortization expense 2,862  1,015  5,769  2,028
Net Income Excluding Amortization (non-GAAP measure)$ 36,677 $ 31,875 $ 74,630 $ 66,369
            
Diluted EPS Excluding Amortization:           
Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, "Diluted EPS Excluding Amortization." This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share to the non-GAAP measure of Diluted EPS Excluding Amortization:
            
            
 Three months ended January 31, Six months ended January 31,
 2022 2021 2022 2021
Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share (GAAP measure)$0.65 $0.59 $1.32 $1.23
Amortization expense 0.05  0.02  0.11  0.04
Diluted EPS Excluding Amortization (non-GAAP measure)$ 0.70 $ 0.61 $ 1.43 $ 1.27


