Brady Corporation Reports Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results and Updates Fiscal 2022 Guidance

Income before income taxes increased 6.7 percent to $42.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $39.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Amortization* increased 12.4 percent to $45.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $40.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Diluted EPS in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 10.2 percent to $0.65 compared to $0.59 in the same quarter of the prior year. Diluted EPS Excluding Amortization* increased 14.8 percent to $0.70 in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $0.61 in the same quarter of the prior year.

Earnings per diluted Class A Common Share guidance for the full year ending July 31, 2022 adjusted to a range of $3.00 to $3.15, excluding after-tax amortization expense and $2.78 to $2.93 on a GAAP basis.

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) (“Brady” or “Company”), a world leader in identification solutions, today reported its financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended January 31, 2022.

Quarter Ended January 31, 2022 Financial Results:

Sales for the quarter ended January 31, 2022 increased 19.6 percent, which consisted of an organic sales increase of 13.1 percent, an increase of 8.6 percent from acquisitions and a decrease of 2.1 percent from foreign currency translation. Sales for the quarter ended January 31, 2022 were $318.1 million compared to $265.8 million in the same quarter last year. By segment, sales increased 26.1 percent in Identification Solutions and increased 2.0 percent in Workplace Safety, which consisted of an organic sales increase of 16.0 percent in Identification Solutions and an organic sales increase of 5.2 percent in Workplace Safety.

Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliate increased 6.7 percent to $42.0 million for the quarter ended January 31, 2022, compared to $39.4 million in the same quarter last year. Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Amortization* for the quarter ended January 31, 2022 was $45.8 million, an increase of 12.4 percent compared to the second quarter of last year.

Net income for the quarter ended January 31, 2022 was $33.8 million compared to $30.9 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share were $0.65 for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $0.59 in the same quarter last year. Net Income Excluding Amortization* for the quarter ended January 31, 2022 was $36.7 million and Diluted EPS Excluding Amortization* for the quarter ended January 31, 2022 was $0.70.

Six-Month Period Ended January 31, 2022 Financial Results:

Sales for the six-month period ended January 31, 2022 increased 17.8 percent, which consisted of an organic sales increase of 10.0 percent, an increase of 8.5 percent from acquisitions and a decrease of 0.7 percent from foreign currency translation. Sales for the six months ended January 31, 2022 were $639.5 million compared to $543.1 million in the same period last year. By segment, sales increased 25.8 percent in Identification Solutions and decreased 3.1 percent in Workplace Safety, which consisted of an organic sales increase of 14.6 percent in Identification Solutions and an organic sales decline of 2.0 percent in Workplace Safety.

Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliate increased 6.3 percent to $86.7 million for the six months ended January 31, 2022, compared to $81.6 million in the same period last year. Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Amortization* for the six months ended January 31, 2022 was $94.3 million, an increase of 11.8 percent compared to the same period of last year.

Net income for the six-month period ended January 31, 2022 was $68.9 million compared to $64.3 million in the same period last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share were $1.32 for the six months ended January 31, 2022, compared to $1.23 in the same period last year. Net Income Excluding Amortization* for the six months ended January 31, 2022 was $74.6 million and Diluted EPS Excluding Amortization* for the six months ended January 31, 2022 was $1.43.

Commentary:

“We experienced very strong revenue growth of 19.6 percent this quarter and our investments in sales, marketing, and research and development, combined with our reinvigorated innovative spirit have set the stage for strong future growth. We are transforming Brady into a solution provider that is now growing in excess of GDP and is poised for future sales growth due to the strong foundation and positive momentum resulting from the many investments made over the last five-plus years,” said Brady’s President and Chief Executive Officer, J. Michael Nauman. “Our strong sales growth was driven by our Identification Solutions division which had total sales growth of 26.1 percent this quarter. The three acquisitions completed last year are performing at or above our initial expectations and are helping shift Brady into faster-growing end markets. Our Workplace Safety business returned to organic sales growth this quarter – returning to growth one quarter earlier than originally anticipated. We are experiencing inflation in many areas including wages, freight, utilities, and raw materials, which we expect to continue to pressure our gross profit margins in the short-term. We believe that these gross margin challenges are temporary and once our pricing and efficiency initiatives catch up to cost inflation, our strong sales growth and improved gross profit margins will drive solid bottom-line growth.”

“Brady is financially strong, is experiencing strong revenue growth, and continues to generate strong earnings. We grew sales nearly 20 percent and grew Diluted EPS Excluding Amortization* nearly 15 percent, which represents another very strong quarter,” said Brady’s Chief Financial Officer, Aaron Pearce. “This quarter, we returned $14.5 million to our shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks and over the first six months of this year, we returned a total of $45.0 million to our shareholders, which exemplifies our commitment to returning funds to our shareholders. We have a net cash balance of $64.4 million as of January 31, 2022. We believe that Brady’s strong second quarter revenue growth, improving earnings per share, and solid balance sheet position us well for future financial success.”

Fiscal 2022 Guidance:

Brady’s organic revenue growth was 10.0% during the six months ended January 31, 2022, however, inflationary forces compressed Brady’s gross profit margin during this period. Brady expects these cost pressures to continue for at least the short-term before price increases and efficiency actions can fully offset these inflationary forces. As such, we are modifying our Diluted EPS Excluding Amortization* guidance from our original range of $3.12 to $3.32 per share to a range of $3.00 to $3.15 for the full year ending July 31, 2022, which includes a reduction of $0.05 due to the strengthening of the U.S. dollar versus other major currencies. This implies that we expect Diluted EPS Excluding Amortization, to improve by 9% to 15% for the full year ending July 31, 2022 when compared to the adjusted fiscal 2021 diluted earnings per share of $2.75. Also included in our full-year fiscal 2022 guidance are a full-year income tax rate of approximately 20 percent and depreciation and amortization expense ranging from $34 million to $36 million. Capital expenditures, excluding facility purchases are expected to range from $20 million to $25 million during the year ending July 31, 2022. The Company’s fiscal 2022 guidance is based on foreign currency exchange rates as of January 31, 2022 and assumes continued economic growth.

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2021, employed approximately 5,700 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2021 sales were approximately $1.14 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at www.bradyid.com.

* Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Amortization, Net Income Excluding Amortization, and Diluted EPS Excluding Amortization are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for more information on these measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended January 31, Six months ended January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 318,055 $ 265,838 $ 639,530 $ 543,065 Cost of goods sold 168,693 136,316 335,180 278,115 Gross margin 149,362 129,522 304,350 264,950 Operating expenses: Research and development 13,965 9,876 27,872 20,079 Selling, general and administrative 92,525 82,234 189,271 165,271 Total operating expenses 106,490 92,110 217,143 185,350 Operating income 42,872 37,412 87,207 79,600 Other (expense) income: Investment and other (expense) income (578 ) 2,036 (35 ) 2,191 Interest expense (252 ) (51 ) (434 ) (157 ) Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliate 42,042 39,397 86,738 81,634 Income tax expense 8,227 8,206 17,877 16,788 Income before losses of unconsolidated affiliate 33,815 31,191 68,861 64,846 Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliate — (331 ) — (505 ) Net income $ 33,815 $ 30,860 $ 68,861 $ 64,341 Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share: Basic $ 0.65 $ 0.59 $ 1.33 $ 1.24 Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.59 $ 1.32 $ 1.23 Net income per Class B Voting Common Share: Basic $ 0.65 $ 0.59 $ 1.31 $ 1.22 Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.59 $ 1.30 $ 1.21 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 51,800 52,018 51,887 52,020 Diluted 52,162 52,282 52,299 52,288







BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) January 31, 2022 July 31, 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 147,407 $ 147,335 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $7,868 and $7,306 respectively 172,471 170,579 Inventories 167,456 136,107 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,681 11,083 Total current assets 500,015 465,104 Property, plant and equipment—net 126,551 121,741 Goodwill 601,681 614,137 Other intangible assets 83,608 92,334 Deferred income taxes 15,234 16,343 Operating lease assets 33,710 41,880 Other assets 26,264 26,217 Total $ 1,387,063 $ 1,377,756 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 80,611 $ 82,152 Accrued compensation and benefits 56,510 81,173 Taxes, other than income taxes 12,141 13,054 Accrued income taxes 4,783 3,915 Current operating lease liabilities 16,601 17,667 Other current liabilities 56,850 59,623 Total current liabilities 227,496 257,584 Long-term debt 83,000 38,000 Long-term operating lease liabilities 20,341 28,347 Other liabilities 89,658 90,797 Total liabilities 420,495 414,728 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock: Class A nonvoting common stock—Issued 51,261,487 shares, and outstanding 48,243,347 and 48,528,245 shares, respectively 513 513 Class B voting common stock—Issued and outstanding, 3,538,628 shares 35 35 Additional paid-in capital 341,889 339,125 Retained earnings 833,981 788,369 Treasury stock—3,018,140 and 2,733,242 shares, respectively, of Class A nonvoting common stock, at cost (130,911 ) (109,061 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (78,939 ) (55,953 ) Total stockholders’ equity 966,568 963,028 Total $ 1,387,063 $ 1,377,756







BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) Six months ended January 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net income $ 68,861 $ 64,341 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 16,996 11,421 Stock-based compensation expense 7,170 5,471 Deferred income taxes (788 ) (3,866 ) Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliate — 505 Other (812 ) 121 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (7,216 ) (4,157 ) Inventories (34,360 ) 15,018 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,148 ) (2,436 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (25,357 ) 11,990 Income taxes 982 481 Net cash provided by operating activities 24,328 98,889 Investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (16,440 ) (14,511 ) Other 59 (1,881 ) Net cash used in investing activities (16,381 ) (16,392 ) Financing activities: Payment of dividends (23,249 ) (22,837 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 374 471 Payments for employee taxes withheld from stock-based awards (5,025 ) (2,638 ) Purchase of treasury stock (21,720 ) (3,593 ) Proceeds from borrowing on credit facilities 131,216 19,957 Repayment of borrowing on credit facilities (86,216 ) (20,220 ) Other 115 32 Net cash used in financing activities (4,505 ) (28,828 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (3,370 ) 6,276 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 72 59,945 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 147,335 217,643 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 147,407 $ 277,588







BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) Three months ended January 31, Six months ended January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 NET SALES ID Solutions $ 244,986 $ 194,227 $ 493,603 $ 392,419 Workplace Safety 73,069 71,611 145,927 150,646 Total $ 318,055 $ 265,838 $ 639,530 $ 543,065 SALES INFORMATION ID Solutions Organic 16.0 % (6.9 )% 14.6 % (7.6 )% Acquisition 11.8 % — % 11.7 % — % Currency (1.7 )% 1.5 % (0.5 )% 1.0 % Total 26.1 % (5.4 )% 25.8 % (6.6 )% Workplace Safety Organic 5.2 % (4.8 )% (2.0 )% 0.4 % Currency (3.2 )% 5.2 % (1.1 )% 4.8 % Total 2.0 % 0.4 % (3.1 )% 5.2 % Total Company Organic 13.1 % (6.3 )% 10.0 % (5.6 )% Acquisition 8.6 % — % 8.5 % — % Currency (2.1 )% 2.4 % (0.7 )% 2.0 % Total 19.6 % (3.9 )% 17.8 % (3.6 )% SEGMENT PROFIT ID Solutions $ 44,129 $ 39,000 $ 92,945 $ 79,279 Workplace Safety 4,515 3,463 6,808 11,451 Total $ 48,644 $ 42,463 $ 99,753 $ 90,730 SEGMENT PROFIT AS A PERCENT OF NET SALES ID Solutions 18.0 % 20.1 % 18.8 % 20.2 % Workplace Safety 6.2 % 4.8 % 4.7 % 7.6 % Total 15.3 % 16.0 % 15.6 % 16.7 % Three months ended January 31, Six months ended January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total segment profit $ 48,644 $ 42,463 $ 99,753 $ 90,730 Unallocated amounts: Administrative costs (5,772 ) (5,051 ) (12,546 ) (11,130 ) Investment and other (expense) income (578 ) 2,036 (35 ) 2,191 Interest expense (252 ) (51 ) (434 ) (157 ) Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliate $ 42,042 $ 39,397 $ 86,738 $ 81,634







GAAP to NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited; Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) In accordance with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Regulation G, the following provides definitions of the non-GAAP measures used in the earnings release and the reconciliation to the most closely related GAAP measure. Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Amortization: Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, "Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Amortization." This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements and supporting footnote disclosures. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this profit measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliate to the non-GAAP measure of Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Amortization: Three months ended January 31, Six months ended January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliate (GAAP measure) $ 42,042 $ 39,397 $ 86,738 $ 81,634 Amortization expense 3,749 1,353 7,556 2,704 Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Amortization (non-GAAP measure) $ 45,791 $ 40,750 $ 94,294 $ 84,338 Income Tax Expense Excluding Amortization: Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, "Income Tax Expense Excluding Amortization." This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements and supporting footnote disclosures. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Income tax expense to the non-GAAP measure of Income Tax Expense Excluding Amortization: Three months ended January 31, Six months ended January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Income tax expense (GAAP measure) $ 8,227 $ 8,206 $ 17,877 $ 16,788 Amortization expense 887 338 1,787 676 Income Tax Expense Excluding Amortization (non-GAAP measure) $ 9,114 $ 8,544 $ 19,664 $ 17,464 Net Income Excluding Amortization: Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, "Net Income Excluding Amortization." This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements and supporting footnote disclosures. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Net income to the non-GAAP measure of Net Income Excluding Amortization: Three months ended January 31, Six months ended January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (GAAP measure) $ 33,815 $ 30,860 $ 68,861 $ 64,341 Amortization expense 2,862 1,015 5,769 2,028 Net Income Excluding Amortization (non-GAAP measure) $ 36,677 $ 31,875 $ 74,630 $ 66,369 Diluted EPS Excluding Amortization: Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, "Diluted EPS Excluding Amortization." This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share to the non-GAAP measure of Diluted EPS Excluding Amortization: Three months ended January 31, Six months ended January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share (GAAP measure) $ 0.65 $ 0.59 $ 1.32 $ 1.23 Amortization expense 0.05 0.02 0.11 0.04 Diluted EPS Excluding Amortization (non-GAAP measure) $ 0.70 $ 0.61 $ 1.43 $ 1.27



