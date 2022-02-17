How to Be a More Inclusive Leader: Sounding Board Teams Up with ATD for Upcoming Webinar

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Sounding Board, Inc. , the first customizable leadership coaching platform that combines technology and coaching to drive measurable business impact WHAT: Will explore how talent leaders can identify and develop a strong bench of leaders who prioritize diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. WHEN: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. ET WHERE: To register, visit https://www.soundingboardinc.com/webinar/how-to-be-a-more-inclusive-leader.

There is a phrase in the diversity, equity and inclusion space that states: Diversity is a fact. Inclusion is a practice. Equity is a goal. All are true, and it is today’s leaders who must enable, scale and sustain these efforts.

During this ATD webinar, Iyad Uakoub, Senior Director, Behavioral Science, and Kellye Whitney, Content Marketing Manager, for Sounding Board, Inc., will discuss what talent leaders need to know to build an inclusive mindset across their organizational ranks. Uakoub and Whitney will consider what responsibilities minorities have when it comes to upgrading their leadership skills, as well as how talent leaders can upskill inclusive leadership capabilities and determine what is needed strategically and programmatically. Webinar attendees will learn how to define compassionate leadership, how it relates to inclusive leadership and how to sustain and nurture both in their workplace.

About Sounding Board

