AAON Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) (“AAON” or the “Company”), a leader in innovation and production of premium quality, highly energy efficient HVAC products for nonresidential buildings, announces that it has scheduled its quarterly conference call and webcast for Monday, February 28, 2022, at 5:15 p.m. to discuss fourth quarter 2021 financial results. The results will be released immediately after the market closes on that same day.



The conference call will be accessible via a dial-in for those who wish to participate in Q&A as well as a listen-only webcast. To access either mode, register at https://connect.beacon360.com/ses/JmYFFym2dtuULrRqTsWTlg~~. After registering, participants will receive an email with instructions on how to access the dial-in and webcast.

On the next business day following the call, a replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website at https://aaon.com/Investors.

About AAON

AAON, Inc. is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.

