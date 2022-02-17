XPO Logistics Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) today announced that Forbes magazine has designated XPO as one of America’s Best Large Employers for 2022, and one of the best employers in the Transportation and Logistics category. Recognition is awarded based on a national survey of employees in 24 US business sectors.

Josephine Berisha, chief human resources officer, XPO Logistics, said, “We thank Forbes for this honor, which reflects both the high satisfaction of our employees and the strong reputation of our culture. We’re proud to be a responsive organization that fosters the success of our people.”

Forbes compiled its 2022 list of large employers by surveying over 60,000 US employees at businesses with at least 1,000 workers. The survey asked respondents to rate their willingness to recommend their employer to friends and family, and to nominate employers other than their own.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leading provider of freight transportation services, primarily truck brokerage and less-than-truckload (LTL). XPO uses its proprietary technology, including the cutting-edge XPO Connect® automated freight marketplace, to move goods efficiently through supply chains. The company's global network serves 50,000 shippers with 771 locations and approximately 42,000 employees, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA.