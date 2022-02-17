MMIT Announces Game-Changing Solution for Life Sciences Companies

Yardley, PA, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the acquisition of healthcare analytics company Panalgo in September 2021, Managed Markets Insight & Technology (MMIT) has announced the launch of Patient Access Analytics, a solution that provides pharma commercial teams with the ability to quickly analyze and visualize multiple longitudinal, real-world patient data sets to instantly obtain answers to questions regarding access barriers and prescribing patterns.

“Smoothing a patient’s access to lifesaving treatments is our true north, and we’re proud to offer this industry-leading solution that delivers instant answers—not just insights—so that pharma manufacturers can make strategic, data-driven decisions in real time,” said MMIT CEO Mike Gallup.

With drug innovation today focused on precise treatments for highly targeted patient populations, pharma manufacturers are increasing their investment in real-world data to understand patient populations, prescriber behavior, provider-payer mix, and the implications for the patient.

These large data sets require significant mapping, normalization and analysis, and often leave pharma manufacturers seeking insights through many expensive, ineffective avenues. MMIT’s Patient Access Analytics solution leverages the deep flexibility and transparent architecture of Panalgo’s data-agnostic Instant Health Data (IHD) platform so that claims data can be visualized in an integrated fashion alongside MMIT’s market-leading policy and restriction coverage data.

“As our clients know, there’s no shortage of real-world data. With Patient Access Analytics, clients can get the answers they need using their existing data instead of purchasing yet another data set,” said Gallup. “It’s an extremely valuable tool.”

Jordan Menzin, CEO of Panalgo, added: “We are excited by this combined offering because it allows our clients to truly understand the magnitude of how coverage decisions influence and change physician prescribing behavior and, ultimately, how it affects patient care. This level of insight informs what’s happening in the real world, in real time, and allows pharma companies to pivot their commercial strategies to help patients get the care that they need.”

About MMIT

For nearly two decades, MMIT has been solely focused on solving the “what and why” of market access, and has been a trusted, go-to-market partner to more than 1,300 biopharma and payer customers. We believe that patients who need lifesaving treatments shouldn’t face delays because accessing drugs can be confusing. As the leading provider of market access data, analytics and insights, our expert teams of clinicians, data specialists and market researchers provide clarity and confidence so that our clients can make better decisions. For more information about MMIT, visit mmitnetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Panalgo

Panalgo provides software that streamlines healthcare data analytics by removing complex programming from the equation. Our Instant Health Data (IHD) software empowers teams to generate and share trustworthy results faster, enabling more impactful decisions. To learn more, visit us at panalgo.com and follow us on LinkedIn. To request a demo of our IHD software, please contact us at demo@panalgo.com.