Mount Logan Capital Inc. Announces Director Change

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO: MLC) (“Mount Logan,” “our,” “we,” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rudolph Reinfrank as a director of the Company and the chair of the Audit Committee. Due to unforeseen circumstances involving Robert Warshauer’s commitments to another Mount Logan entity in which he is currently involved, the Company and Mr. Warshauer have mutually agreed that he step down as a director of Mount Logan.



“While it is regrettable that Robert will not be joining the Mount Logan board as we continue to execute on our strategy as an alternative asset management and insurance solutions company, we are pleased to welcome someone with Rudolph’s skill and breadth of experience to our board,” said Ted Goldthorpe, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Mr. Reinfrank is the Managing General Partner of Riverford Partners LLC, a strategic advisory and investment firm which acts as an investor, board member and strategic advisor to growth companies and companies in transition. Prior to founding Riverford, Mr. Reinfrank was a co-founder and a Managing General Partner of Clarity Partners L.P., a US$800 million private equity firm focused on media and communications, and a co-founder of Clarity China, L.P., a US$220 million private equity partnership with investments in Greater China. Before Clarity, he was a co-founder and a Managing General Partner of Rader Reinfrank & Co., a private equity fund. His prior experience includes roles as an executive, investor, and advisor across a wide range of industries for the Roy E. Disney and Marvin Davis families.

Mr. Reinfrank is a member of the board of directors of Apollo Investment Corporation, a registered investment company and publicly-traded financial services company, is the former Chair of its audit committee (2013-2018) and is a member of its audit, nominating and governance committees. Mr. Reinfrank is also a senior advisor to BC Partners, an international investment company with main offices in New York and London, as well as to various entities in the asset management, private equity and corporate finance spaces in North America and Europe. Mr. Reinfrank is also a special advisor to HashWatt, Inc., U.S.-based, low-cost-energy bitcoin mining and captive energy development company.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an alternative asset management and insurance solutions company that is focused on public and private debt securities in the North American market and the reinsurance of annuity products. The Company actively sources, evaluates, underwrites, manages, monitors and primarily invests in loans, debt securities, and other credit-oriented instruments that present attractive risk-adjusted returns and present low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

