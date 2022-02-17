New York, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Influenza Diagnostic Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229177/?utm_source=GNW

The global influenza diagnostic market is expected to grow from $1.75 billion in 2021 to $1.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $2.53 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%.



The influenza diagnostic market consists of sales of diagnostic tests used to diagnose influenza including viral culture, serology, rapid antigen testing, reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), immunofluorescence assays, and rapid molecular assays.Influenza, commonly known as flu, is a contagious illness caused by the influenza virus.



Three varieties of this virus affect people: type A, type B, and type C.Common symptoms include fever, sore throat, cough, body ache, fatigue, and headache.



The market consists of revenues generated by establishments conducting the diagnostics tests for influenza virus detection.



The main traditional diagnostic test types of influenza diagnostics are rapid influenza diagnostic tests (RIDT), viral culture, DFA, serological assays and others. Rapid influenza diagnostic tests (RIDTs) are immunoassays that can detect the presence of influenza A and B viral nucleoprotein antigens in respiratory specimens and provide a qualitative result (positive vs. negative). The various molecular diagnostic tests include Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (INAAT), loop mediated isothermal based amplification assays, transcription mediated isothermal based amplification assays, transcription mediated isothermal based amplification assays, other isothermal nucleic acid amplification tests and are used by hospitals and clinical laboratories, diagnostic reference laboratories, academic/research institutes, other end users.



The major factor driving the market is increasing funding for research on influenza diagnostics.Addressing the public health impact of influenza disease requires a proper understanding of the virus and its effect on individuals and populations.



Therefore, it is important to accelerate the pace of scientific research progress that can have the greatest public health impact.Many public and private health organizations, researchers, health professionals, biopharmaceutical companies have maximized the spending for research funds or grants to reduce the risk of the emergence of pandemic influenza.



For instance, in 2019, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, has initiated the Collaborative Influenza Vaccine Innovation Centers (CIVICs) program, a new network of research centers that will work together to develop influenza vaccines. NIAID will provide up to approximately $51 million in total first-year funding for the program, which is designed to support the CIVICs program centers over seven years.



The variability in sensitivity and specificity among the influenza diagnostic tests is restraining the growth of the market.In most rapid flu tests, there are difficulties in identifying patients with influenza.



The sensitivity of rapid flu tests ranges from 10-80% across various patient populations.Most diagnostic tests show an increase in the rate of false-negative results during low influenza virus activity, which often leads to an incorrect diagnosis.



Thus, the variability in sensitivity and specificity is restraining the growth of the influenza diagnostic market.



Rapid influenza diagnostic tests (RIDTs) are increasingly being implemented in influenza diagnostics. RIDTs are immunoassays which can identify the presence of influenza A and B viral nucleoprotein antigens in respiratory specimens and display the result in a qualitative way (positive vs. negative). It can yield results in a clinically relevant time frame of less than approximately 15 minutes and diagnose patients, who are present with influenza-like illness, mainly if it is performed within the first four days of the onset of symptoms. The rising popularity of RIDT is due to the benefits such as simple to use and rapid diagnosis.



In June 2019, Meridian Bioscience Inc., an international producer and distributor of a range of diagnostic test kits, completed its acquisition of GenePoc Inc., a Canadian provider of molecular diagnostic instruments and assays. Meridian will now include GenePOC’s state-of-the-art revogene molecular diagnostics platform, which offers samples to result in testing for single tests, as well as flexible multiplexing capability. GenePOC is a subsidiary of Debiopharm Group. It specializes in the development and commercialization of rapid molecular assays usable on the unique revogene platform for near-patient infectious disease diagnostic.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the influenza diagnostics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

