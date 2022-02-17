Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market (2021 to 2026) - Product Innovations in Controlled-Release Technology Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Controlled Release Fertilizer Market by Type (Slow Release, Coated And Encapsulated, Nitrogen Stabilizers), End Use (Agricultural and Non Agricultural), Mode of Application (Foliar, Fertigation, Soil), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for controlled release fertilizer is estimated at USD 2.4 Billion in 2021; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% to reach USD 3.3 Billion by 2026.
The increasing production of high-value crops and the rising demand for high-quality agricultural outputs from various industries, globally, have resulted in an increased demand for various agricultural inputs. The application of fertilizers has increased exponentially over the past years with an aim to increase the nutrient uptake of crops. According to the FAO, nearly 95% of research investments during the last 30 years across the world were reported to have focused on increasing food productivity, while the remaining 5% were directed toward reducing post-harvest losses of crop/food. Therefore, technology-driven agricultural farming practices, along with the use of appropriate agricultural inputs such as enhanced efficiency fertilizers over conventional fertilizers, have been developed to ensure global food security.
The Fertigation segment, by application is projected to observe the fastest growth in the controlled release fertilizer market throughout the forecasted period
Fertigation helps enhance the efficiency of the nutrients used and thus allows the application of the right amount of fertilizers homogenously to the wetted root volume zone, where the most active roots are concentrated. This technique also helps to improve the productivity and quality of crop produce
The coated and encapsulated segment by type is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global controlled release fertilizer market
These are conventional soluble fertilizer materials with a modification of rapidly available nutrients. A water-insoluble protective coating is given, after granulation, crystallization, to control water penetration, thereby affecting the rate of dissolution and nutrient release. To obtain a further reduction of total fertilizer costs, coated & encapsulated fertilizers are increasingly used with a blend of conventional fertilizers in different ratios. These fertilizers offer greater flexibility in determining the nutrient release pattern
The Non Agricultural, by end use segment is projected to attain the fastest market growth in controlled release fertilizer market over the forecast period.
Non-agricultural end uses include turf & ornamentals, nurseries & greenhouses, and other non-agricultural uses. The application of controlled-release fertilizers in turf was higher, as these are required in lesser quantities and require less labor. Nutrients in controlled-release fertilizers are driven by the average soil temperature. Higher soil temperatures cause the fertilizers to release nutrients to the plants at a higher rate. Greenhouse growers have much greater control over the indoor production environment. Owing to the low-volume and high-value production, greenhouse growers apply CRF to remain profitable. On the other hand, nurseries lack control over soil temperature; thus, in terms of volume, the consumption of cost-effective CRF is higher in nurseries.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market
4.2 Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, by Region
4.3 Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, by Type
4.4 Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, by Mode of Application
4.5 Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, by End Use
4.6 Asia-Pacific: Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, by Type & Key Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Necessity for Highly Efficient Fertilizers
5.2.1.2 Favorable Government Policies and Regulations
5.2.1.3 Increase in Environmental Concerns
5.2.1.4 Uniform Nutrient Application
5.2.1.5 Increase in Adoption of Precision Farming Technology
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Cost Ineffectiveness
5.2.2.2 Improper Management of Controlled-Release Fertilizers
5.2.2.3 Growth of the Organic Fertilizer Industry
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Product Innovations in Controlled-Release Technology
5.2.3.2 Strong Growth in Emerging Economies
5.2.3.3 Crop-Specific Nutrient Management Through Precision Farming
5.2.3.4 Need to Improve Pasture Production
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Limited Adoption of Controlled-Release Technology
5.2.4.2 Lack of Awareness Among Farmers
5.2.4.3 Supply of Counterfeit and Less Effective Products
5.2.4.4 Subsidies on Fertilizers Provided by the Government of Developing Economies
5.3 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.3.1 Rise in Production of Fertilizer and Urea Products Across the Globe
5.3.2 Increase in Application Rates of Fertilizers in Developing Countries
5.3.3 Growth in Market Demand for High-Value Crops
5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Dynamics
5.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Fertilizer Importation and Supply Chain
5.4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Soil Fertility and Fertilizer Application
5.4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Crop Yield
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain
6.2.1 Research & Development
6.2.2 Registration
6.2.3 Formulation & Manufacturing
6.2.4 Distribution, Marketing & Sales, and Post-Sale Services
6.3 Market Ecosystem and Supply Chain
6.4 Technology Analysis
6.4.1 Precision Technology in Fertilizer Application
6.4.2 Variable-Rate Technology/Application
6.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting the Customer's Business
6.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.7 Patent Analysis
6.8 Pricing Trend
6.9 Case Studies
6.9.1 Increasing Plant Absorption of Urea
6.9.2 Use of Crf to Control Hbl in Citrus Plantations
6.10 Regulatory Landscape
7 Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, by Type
7.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, by Type
7.2.1 Optimistic Scenario
7.2.2 Pessimistic Scenario
7.2.3 Realistic Scenario
7.3 Slow-Release
7.3.1 Large-Scale Commercial Production and High Effectiveness on the Crops to Drive Market Demand
7.3.1.1 Urea-Formaldehyde
7.3.1.2 Urea Isobutyraldehyde
7.3.1.3 Urea Acetaldehyde
7.3.1.4 Other Slow-Release Fertilizers
7.4 Nitrogen Stabilizers (N-Stabilizers)
7.4.1 Owing to the Decline in Prices of Corn, Farmers Have Been Adopting N-Stabilizers as a Substitute for Coated Fertilizers
7.4.1.1 Nitrification Inhibitors
7.4.1.1.1 The Reduced Cost of the Nitrification Inhibitors Leads to Their Extensive Usage in the Asia-Pacific Region
7.4.1.2 Urease Inhibitors
7.4.1.2.1 Owing to the Wide Usage in Cereals Crops and Grasslands for Temperate Grasslands, the Demand for Urease Inhibitors is Growing
7.4.2 Coated & Encapsulated
7.4.2.1 Increase in Adoption in Developed Countries Led the Polymer-Coated Segment to be the Largest
7.4.2.2 Sulfur-Coated
7.4.2.3 Polymer-Coated
7.4.2.4 Sulfur Polymer-Coated
7.4.2.5 Other Coated & Encapsulated Fertilizers
8 Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, by Mode of Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Fertigation
8.2.1 Factors Such as Enhanced Productivity, Better Yields is Fueling the Demand for Fertigation Mode of Application
8.3 Foliar
8.4 Soil
8.4.1 Labor Intensive Agrarian Economies Prefer Soil Mode of Application
8.5 Other Modes of Application
9 Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, by End Use
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Non-Agricultural End Uses
9.2.1 Turf & Ornamentals
9.2.2 Nurseries & Greenhouses
9.2.3 Other Non-Agricultural End Uses
9.3 Agricultural End Uses
9.3.1 Cereals & Grains
9.3.2 Oilseeds & Pulses
9.3.3 Vegetables
9.3.4 Fruits
9.3.5 Plantation Crops
10 Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Key Player Strategies
11.4 Historical Revenue Analysis of Key Players
11.5 COVID-19-Specific Company Response
11.5.1 Yara International Asa
11.5.2 Nutrien Ltd.
11.5.3 The Mosaic Company
11.5.4 Icl Group
11.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)
11.6.1 Stars
11.6.2 Emerging Leaders
11.6.3 Pervasive Players
11.6.4 Participants
11.7 Product Footprint
11.8 Start-Up/Sme Evaluation Quadrant (Other Players)
11.8.1 Progressive Companies
11.8.2 Starting Blocks
11.8.3 Responsive Companies
11.8.4 Dynamic Companies
11.9 Competitive Scenario
11.9.1 New Product Launches
11.9.2 Deals
11.9.3 Others
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Players
12.1.1 Yara International Asa
12.1.2 Nutrien, Ltd.
12.1.3 Mosaic Company
12.1.4 Icl Group
12.1.5 Nufarm Ltd.
12.1.6 Kingenta
12.1.7 Scottsmiracle-Gro
12.1.8 Koch Industries
12.1.9 Helena Chemicals
12.1.10 Sqm
12.2 Startups/Smes
12.2.1 Haifa Chemicals
12.2.2 Jcam Agri. Co., Ltd.
12.2.3 Compo Expert GmbH
12.2.4 The Andersons Inc.
12.2.5 Van Iperen International
12.2.6 Oci Nitrogen
12.2.7 Agroliquid
12.2.8 Deltachem
12.2.9 Sk Specialties
12.2.10 Pursell Agri-Tech
13 Adjacent & Related Markets
14 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ugl27
