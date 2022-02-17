Aliaswire Expands Consumers’ Online Payment Options with Mastercard Bill Pay Exchange™

Integration with DirectBiller® bill pay platform adds convenience for consumers, banks and their clients

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aliaswire, a provider of digital payment and credit solutions for businesses and banks, today announced that it has integrated its DirectBiller payment platform with Mastercard Bill Pay Exchange. Businesses using the DirectBiller platform can now offer an enhanced billing and payment experience to consumers who prefer to pay bills through their financial institution’s bill pay service or through a bill pay aggregator.



Aliaswire’s DirectBiller bill pay platform equips banks to offer commercial clients custom-branded billing and payment experiences to their customers. DirectBiller manages the end-to-end process from invoicing through payment reconciliation and integrates with banks’ treasury management systems and bank clients’ ERP systems. The addition of Mastercard Bill Pay Exchange enables DirectBiller clients to offer their customers a wider range of billing and payment options, while streamlining accounts receivables and reducing operational costs.

Mastercard Bill Pay Exchange is a digital solution that makes it easier for consumers to view, manage and pay their bills in one central location with real-time biller setup, electronic bill presentment, choice of payment type, and payment confirmation from billers.

Aliaswire will partner with Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions to offer Mastercard Bill Pay Exchange through Citi Present and Pay, an omni-channel electronic bill presentment and payment platform. Citi Present and Pay allows Citi’s U.S. institutional clients to distribute bills digitally to customers across multiple communication channels, including email, SMS/text, voice/phone, and web and mobile web; and to collect corresponding bill payments via ACH, credit and debit cards, instant payments through The Clearing House RTP© network and alternative payment methods (APMs). Mastercard Bill Pay Exchange extends the capabilities available to Present and Pay clients.

“We continue to invest in Citi Present and Pay to enable our institutional clients to create a better bill-pay experience for their customers, and to help remove costly inefficiencies for billers. We are pleased to add Mastercard Bill Pay Exchange as a capability to our market-leading platform,” said Anupam Sinha, Global Head of Domestic Payments and Receivables, Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions.

“Our bank partners and their clients understand that customers have different payment preferences and they are committed to providing that flexibility,” said Jed Rice, CEO of Aliaswire. “By integrating DirectBiller with Mastercard Bill Pay Exchange, we are expanding those options and providing customers with the convenience, speed, and transparency they want when managing their finances.”

“Mastercard is focused on improving the ways people and businesses pay and get paid, providing greater choice and convenience, said Ron Shultz, Executive Vice President, Global Bill Pay Product Development at Mastercard. “We’re excited to collaborate with Aliaswire and Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions to enable real-time billing and payment options for their customers with Mastercard Bill Pay Exchange. Through our real-time data services and multi-rail capabilities, we’re bringing greater efficiencies and choice to billers and consumers alike.”