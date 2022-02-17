OverActive Media Secures DTC Eligibility

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media (“OverActive” or the “Company”) (TSXV:OAM) (OTCQB:OAMCF), a global sports, media and entertainment organization, is pleased to announce that its common shares have received Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) full-service eligibility within the United States. The Company currently trades on the OTCQB under the symbol OAMCF.



Being a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, DTC was created with the intent to reduce costs and provide clearing and settlement efficiencies. DTC eligibility enables OverActive Media common shares to be distributed, settled and serviced through DTC’s automated processes. Overall, this is expected to simplify the process of trading while enhancing the liquidity of OverActive’s common shares in the United States.

“Our DTC Eligibility marks another step towards improving liquidity and awareness of OverActive Media’s common shares,” said Chris Overholt, President and CEO of OverActive Media. “We are working diligently to showcase OAM as a compelling, pure-play esports investment opportunity and are incredibly excited about what our future has in store.”

In addition, OverActive Media has engaged Native Ads Inc. to provide a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company. This programmatic digital advertising campaign will run for 12 months at a cost of approximately $200,000 and will include content creation, web development, media buying and distribution, advertising creative development, campaign reporting and optimization. Native Ads has no prior relationship with the Company nor any prior interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities or any right to acquire such an interest. The appointment of Native Ads is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of OverActive with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions and includes information regarding: (a) the listing and trading of the OverActive Shares on the TSXV, (b) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (c) the use of proceeds of the Offering.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead OverActive management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although OverActive believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the OverActive. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are the following: the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the Transaction on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws and regulations both locally and in foreign jurisdictions; compliance with extensive government regulation; the risks and uncertainties associated with foreign markets; and the diversion of management time on the Transaction and other risk factors set out in the filing statement. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of OverActive and general market conditions, including COVID-19.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although OverActive has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. OverActive does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media (TSXV:OAM) (OTCQB:OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive’s mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today’s generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in (i) the Overwatch League, operating as the Toronto Defiant, (ii) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, (iii) the League of Legends European Championship (“LEC”), operating as the MAD Lions, (iv) the Superliga, operating as the MAD Lions Madrid, and (v) Flashpoint, operating as MAD Lions Counter-Strike:Global Offensive (a franchised league operated by B Site Inc., a company in which OverActive holds a minority interest), as well as other non-affiliated CS:GO tournaments and leagues. OverActive also operates both live and online events, operating as OAM Live and maintains an active social media presence with its fans and community members, operates fan clubs, and other fan-related activities that increase the reach of its brands.

About Native Ads Inc.

Native Ads is a full-service ad agency with offices in Vancouver, British Columbia and New York, New York that owns and operates a proprietary ad exchange with over 80 integrated SSPs (supply-side platforms) resulting in daily access to three to seven billion North American ad impressions.

