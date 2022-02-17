New York, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Blood And Blood Components Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229172/?utm_source=GNW





The global blood and blood components market is expected to grow from $35.63 billion in 2021 to $37.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $44.11 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.4%.



The blood and blood components market consist of sales of blood and blood component. The market involves collection of donor’s blood and segregating it into required components for the purpose of therapy.



The main types of products in blood and blood components are whole blood and blood components.Human blood from a typical blood donation is known as whole blood.



It is utilized in the treatment of excessive bleeding, exchange transfusions, and self-donation of blood.The different blood components include red blood cells, platelets, plasma, white blood cells and are used in anemia, trauma and surgery, cancer treatment, and bleeding disorders.



The several end-users involved are hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and others.



The blood and blood components market is being driven by increasing incidence of trauma and road accidents.Sometimes, because of traumas such as hemorrhage, the volume of blood is reduced to a very low level and cannot be replaced fast enough by the body.



Also, road accidents cause excessive blood loss from the body that has to be restored immediately.At times, the blood itself lacks a few components as in the case of hemophilia.



All these conditions demand transfusion of blood and blood components into the patient’s body.The growing prevalence of diseases and increasing numbers of road accidents and traumas are increasing the demand for blood and thus driving the market.



According to a report by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hemophilia A affects one out of every 5,000 male babies born. Every year, about 400 newborns are born with haemophilia A . Also, as per US NIH data, in 2019, traumatic injury was found to be the foremost reason of mortality among 1-40 years old people.



The blood and blood components market is restrained by the growing risk of developing or transferring an infection while the blood is transmitted to the patients.The growing possibilities of developing any transfusion transmitted infection (TTI) is imposing a restriction on the growth of the market.



The fear of transfusion of diseases from the donor to the recipient, forces many customers to avoid using donated blood, thus hampering the growth of the blood and blood components market. The most common viral agents that can be transmitted through blood transfusion are Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), hepatitis viruses, West Nile Virus (WNV), Human T-cell Lymphotrophic Viruses (HTLVs).



The most prominent trend that has been witnessed in the blood and blood components market is the growing number of collaborations between the players involved in the market.Companies are adopting partnerships and collaborations in order to expand their reach, increase customer base and generate awareness in the market.



For example, the American Red Cross collaborated with HealthStream with an aim of introducing new program for healthcare organizations. Similarly, the BloodCenter of Wisconsin collaborated with SysLogic Inc., to study how the RFID technology can be used to enhance safety of the patient while collecting and transfusing blood products.



The blood and blood components market in European Union is governed by Directive 2002/98/EC of the EU regulations.The regulatory body engages itself in providing guidelines and setting standards for quality and safety of collection, testing, processing, storage, and distribution of blood and blood components.



These guidelines ensure greater quality and safety of whole blood and its components to prevent transmission of diseases and also highlight necessary measures for their collection and distribution.



In March 2019, Grifols SA, Barcelona-based company acquired a 26% stake in Shanghai RAAS Products Co., Ltd. for $1.9 billion. As per the agreement, Grifols agreed to share its technological know-how and engineering services with Shanghai RAAS. The acquisition was undertaken to manufacture, commercialize and develop plasma products and transfusion diagnostic solutions in China. Shanghai RAAS Products Co., Ltd. is a China-based company that is primarily engaged in the research and development, manufacture and distribution of blood products.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the blood and blood components market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

