Global Luxury Handbag Market (2021 to 2026) - by Type, Distribution Channel, Material and Geography

The Global Luxury Handbag Market is estimated to be USD 71.84 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 97.05 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%.



Market Dynamics

Key factors such as a rise in per capita income, the evolution of new offerings, and the rise in internet penetration boost market growth. Rising product innovation and changing fashion trends are key opportunities in the market. With the increasing working women population, the manufacturers of luxury handbags are developing handbags fortified with mobile holders, laptop sleeves, and key holders that provide a luxury feel without compromising the quality. The demand for men's luxury handbags is increasing as they have identified luxury handbags as a lifestyle product. However, the high cost of luxury handbags is major.

The Global Luxury Handbag Market is segmented based on Type, Distribution Channel, Material, and Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Burberry, Giorgio Armani, Prada, GANNI, Loeffler Randall, Macy's, Michael Kors, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Overall Rise in Per Capita Income and Increasing Working Women Population

4.1.2 Evolution of Retail and E-Commerce

4.1.3 Rise in Internet Penetration and Social Media Influence

4.2 Restraint

4.2.1 Higher Cost of Luxury Bags

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Rising Product Innovation with Changing Fashion Trends

4.3.2 Demand for Men's Luxury Handbags

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Availability of Alternatives



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Luxury Handbag Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Handbag

6.3 Backpack

6.4 Wallet

6.5 Others



7 Global Luxury Handbag Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Duty free stores

7.3 Online stores

7.4 Discount Stores

7.5 Hypermarket

7.6 Specialty stores



8 Global Luxury Handbag Market, By Material

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cotton

8.3 Leather

8.4 Nylon

8.5 Synthetic



9 Global Luxury Handbag Market, By Gender

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Male

9.3 Female



10 Global Luxury Handbag Market, By Geography



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Burberry

12.2 Loeffler Randall

12.3 Prada

12.4 Furla

12.5 GANNI

12.6 Giorgio Armani

12.7 Gucci

12.8 Hermes

12.9 Kate Spade

12.10 Longchamp

12.11 Louis Vuitton

12.12 Louvreuse

12.13 Macy's

12.14 Michael Kors

12.15 Mulberry Group

12.16 Polene

12.17 Ralph Lauren

12.18 Rebecca Minkoff

12.19 Richemont

12.20 Samsonite International

12.21 Valentino

12.22 Vera Bradley Sales

12.23 Yves Saint Laurent



13 Appendix



