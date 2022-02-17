New York, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229170/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd., Fate Therapeutics and Japan Tissue Engineering Co.



The global induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market is expected to grow from $ 2431.2 million in 2021 to $ 2640.80 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $ 3571.48 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%.



The induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market consists of sales of induced pluripotent stem cells and related services. Induced pluripotent stem cells are the regenerated form of stem cells, which are produced from an existing adult cell, such as from hepatocytes, fibroblasts, keratinocytes and neurons.



The main derived cell types of induced pluripotent cells are hepatocytes, fibroblasts, keratinocytes, amniotic cells and others.Hepatocytes are the liver’s primary functional cells, performing a staggering array of metabolic, endocrine, and secretory tasks.



The various application includes academic research, drug development and discovery, toxicity screening, and regenerative medicine and are used in several sectors such as hospitals, research laboratories.



Increase in the prevalence of chronic disorders is one of the major factors that is driving the growth of Induced pluripotent stem cell market.Chronic disorders like heart disease, cancer, stroke, diabetes can be treated with Induced pluripotent stem cell.



Induced Pluripotent stem cells are taken from any tissues from a child or an adult and are genetically modified to behave like embryonic stem cells.According to the report published by Partnership to Fight Chronic Disorder (PFCD), it was found that out of 133 million Americans, 45% of the population had at least one chronic disorder.



Moreover, it was estimated that 7 out of 10 deaths in the USA, which is approximately 1.7 million, are due to chronic disorders and these deaths can be controlled by induced pluripotent stem cell treatment. This rise in incidences of chronic diseases is driving the demand for induced pluripotent stem cell treatment.



The potential risk of tumour is one of the major restraints on the growth of Induced pluripotent stem cell market.As per a scientific research, it was found that there might be a chance of getting cancer from the treatment and people are unwilling to take treatment through Induced pluripotent stem cell therapy.



According to the report by American Association for cancer research, in most of the cases while doing the experiment it was found that the occurrence of the tumours was prevalent after a short period of time. This risk of developing a tumour due to Induced pluripotent stem cell therapy is limiting the number of patients opting for this treatment, thereby restraining the growth of the market.



Companies in the Induced Pluripotent stem cell market are looking for opportunities for strategic partnerships and collaborations that will help these companies to enter into new geographies and to expand product portfolios.For example, in November 2019, Notch Therapeutics and Allogene Therapeutics announced a partnership and licencing contract to research and develop induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) AlloCAR treatment goods for early use of leukaemia, multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.



Another Example is in January 2019, the New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF) Research Institute made a strategic partnership with Ngene Therapeutics Inc. (Ngene) for the treatment of new diseases that will hold the human stem cell research and techniques like novel gene editing which means replacement of DNA at a specific cell.



National Institute of Health (NIH), a part of Department of Health and Human Services, regulates the market for Induced Pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) in the US.If a company is using, making or planning to acquire iPSCs, they are required to provide some information.



For instance, a complete and signed copy of the IPSC checklist must be submitted.Any acquisitions in the IPSC’s must obtain approval from the Institutional review board (IRB), the signed approval documents must be attached to the checklist.



If the IPSC lines are purchased from an outside or commercial source these agreement documents must also be attested by the IRB and attached. The IPSC’s must be generated by the Intramural Research Program (IRP) under a signed contract before they can be used for any further experimentation.



In August 2019, Bayer, a Germany based pharmaceutical and life sciences company acquired BlueRock Therapeutics LP for $600 million.Through the deal, Bayer would own full rights to BlueRock’s CELL+GENE™ platform, which is designed to create stable master cell banks capable of virtually unlimited expansion and differentiation into any cell type in the body, using proprietary bioprocessing and manufacturing techniques.



BlueRock Therapeutics LP is an engineered cell therapy company with a mission to develop regenerative medicines for intractable diseases.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229170/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________