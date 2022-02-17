Superior Group of Companies recognized in Fortune Magazine’s 100 Fastest Growing Companies list

SEMINOLE, Fla., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortune Magazine has recognized Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) in its “100 Fastest Growing Companies” list.



To qualify for Fortune’s 100 Fastest Growing Companies list a company – domestic or foreign – must be trading on a major U.S. stock exchange; report data in U.S. dollars, file quarterly reports with the SEC; have a minimum market capitalization of $250 million and satisfy multiple other financial metrics. The overall rank is based on the sum of three ranks – revenue growth rate, EPS growth rate, and three-year annualized total return.

“We are pleased to be recognized by Fortune Magazine as one of the fastest growing companies,” said Michael Benstock, CEO of the Superior Group of Companies. “Our strategies continue to drive growth across our business as we support customers that are many of the largest and most successful brands in the U.S.”

SGC ranked 88th in the 2021 Fortune Magazine “100 Fastest-Growing Companies” list.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies ™, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their employees and customers.

Fashion Seal Healthcare ®, HPI ® and WonderWink® are our core uniform brands. Each is one of America’s leading providers of uniforms and image apparel in the markets we serve. We specialize in innovative uniform program design, global manufacturing, and state-of-the-art distribution. Every workday, more than 7 million Americans go to work wearing a uniform from Superior Group of Companies.

BAMKO ®, Tangerine Promotions ®, Public Identity ®, Gifts By Design and Sutter’s Mill Specialties are our signature promotional product companies. We provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the world’s most successful brands.

The Office Gurus ® is a global provider of custom call and contact center support. As a true strategic partner, The Office Gurus implements customized solutions for our customers in order to accelerate their growth and improve our customers’ service experiences.

SGC’s commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as our financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for our customers’ diverse needs while embracing a “Customer 1st, Every Time!” philosophy and culture in all of our business segments.

Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.