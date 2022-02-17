Insights on the Roll-to-Roll Printing Global Market to 2026 - The Emergence of New Technology in R2R Printing Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market (2021-2026) by Application Type, Material Type, Technology Type, Manufacturing Stage Type, End-Use Industry, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market is estimated to be USD 13.3 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 34.93 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.3%.



Market Dynamics

The Global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market increasing use of Roll-to-Roll Printing in various solutions such as deployment in the Internet of Things based solution and applications include demand for energy-efficient, thin, and flexible printing by consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, and healthcare, and developing compact and lightweight electronic devices and circuits by using R2R printing are driving the growth of the market.

Additionally, cost advantages offered by roll-to-roll printing in manufacturing components and devices are fuelling the market's growth. On the other hand, the high cost associated with the initial investment, a substantial massive amount of funding required to perform research and development activities, and the risk of product failure due to failure of interdependent stages and limited product development restrict the market's growth.



The integration of R2R printing flexible batteries creates potential opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period. Furthermore, the emergence of new technology in R2R printing later integrated with multiple products increased usage of graphene ink for cost affecting development, water-repellent, etc. Moreover, lack of awareness related to the benefits of R2R printing in manufacturing electronic devices and components and commercialization of new and cost-effective inks are the challenges that may negatively affect the market.



The Global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market is segmented based on Application Type, Material Type, Technology Type, Manufacturing Stage Type, End-Use Industry, and Geography.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Use in Various Solutions and Application

4.1.2 Developing Compact and Lightweight Electronic Devices and Circuits

4.1.3 Cost Advantages Offered by Roll-to-Roll Printing

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost Associated with Initial Investment and Research & Development Activities

4.2.2 Risk of Product Failure and Limited Product Development

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 The emergence of New Technology in R2R Printing

4.3.2 Growing Usage of Graphene Ink for Cost-Effective Development

4.3.3 Integration of R2R Printed Flexible Batteries

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness About the Benefit of R2R Printing

4.4.2 Commercialization of New and Cost-Effective Inks

5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market, By Application Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Displays

6.2.1 E-Paper Displays

6.2.2 Electroluminescent Displays

6.3 Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Tags

6.4 Batteries

6.5 Photovoltaic (PV) Cells

6.6 Sensors

6.7 Lighting

6.7.1 OLED

6.7.2 Electroluminescent Lighting (EL)

6.8 Flexible Circuits



7 Global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market, By Material Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Substrates

7.2.1 Organic Substrates

7.2.1.1 Oligomers

7.2.1.2 Molecules

7.2.1.3 Polymers

7.2.1.4 Paper

7.2.2 Inorganic Substrates

7.2.2.1 Silicon

7.2.2.2 Glass

7.2.2.3 Metal Oxides

7.3 Inks

7.3.1 Conductive Inks

7.3.2 Dielectric Inks



8 Global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market, By Printing Technology Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Flexographic Printing

8.3 Gravure Printing

8.4 Inkjet Printing

8.5 Screen Printing

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Nanoimprinting

8.6.2 Offset Printing

8.6.3 Aerosol Jet Printing

8.6.4 Pneumatic Printing

8.6.5 3D Printing



9 Global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market, By Manufacturing Stages Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Substrate Selection

9.3 Film Deposition

9.4 Assembling & Cutting

9.5 Testing & Packaging

9.6 Curing



10 Global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market, By End-Use Industry Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Automotive & Transportation

10.3 Aerospace & Defence

10.4 Consumer Electronics

10.5 Construction & Architecture

10.6 Healthcare

10.7 Others

10.7.1 Advertising & Media

10.7.2 Textiles

10.7.3 Semiconductor



11 Global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market, By Geography

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Strategic Initiatives

12.3.1 M&A and Investments

12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



13 Company Profiles

13.1 3M

13.2 Agfa-Gevaert Group

13.3 Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc

13.4 Avery Dennison Corporation

13.5 BASF SE

13.6 BrightVolt Solid-State Batteries

13.7 Cambridge Display Technology

13.8 DuPont de Nemours, Inc

13.9 EMFIT LTD

13.10 Enfucell Oy

13.11 E Ink Holdings, Inc

13.12 Fujikura Ltd

13.13 Kayaku Advanced Materials, Inc

13.14 Kent Displays, Inc

13.15 Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Private Limited

13.16 LG Electronics, Inc

13.17 Linxens Holding SAS

13.18 Molex, LLC

13.19 Multek Corporation

13.20 Nippon Mektron, Ltd

13.21 Nissha Co Ltd

13.22 NovaCentrix

13.23 Optomec, Inc

13.24 Palo Alto Research Centre Incorporated

13.25 Printed Electronic Ltd

13.26 Samsung Group

13.27 Seiko Epson Corporation

13.28 T+Ink, Inc

13.29 Thin Film Electronics ASA

13.30 Verbeck Materials Corp

13.31 Ynvisible Interactive, Inc



14 Appendix



