CurrencyWorks Motoclub Reveals Prestige Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson Houston 2021 Collector Series

Los Angeles CA, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), an award-winning, full-service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that its Motoclub platform is set to release the latest NFT pack in its Barrett-Jackson Houston 2021 Collector Series – the “Prestige Pack”.



Barrett-Jackson’s inaugural Houston Auction in September 2021 featured some of the finest collector car sales of the year, with many amazing vehicles crossing the block, and created additional content opportunities for CurrencyWorks’ Motoclub platform to capture, and mint as collectible NFTs.

The resulting Houston 2021 Collector Series went on sale earlier this month, launching with the “Premier Pack” to strong sales. As part of the three pack drop strategy for this series, Motoclub will release the second pack, the “Prestige Pack”, on March 1, 2022.

Each “Prestige Pack” will contain an assortment of NFTs based on the sales of four specially selected vehicles sold at the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Houston Auction.

The four cars featured as NFTs in Motoclub’s “Prestige Pack” are:

1956 Ford F-100 Big-Window Custom Pickup

1967 Ford Mustang Custom Coupe

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454

2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Hennessey Custom Edition "Exorcist"

Each is represented by 4 x high-res digital images, and 1 x video. Every pack includes 4 random NFTs from the “Prestige” tier, for a total of 20 NFTs to be collected in this tier.

Motoclub members can sell and trade their way to complete “Prestige” sets using the Motoclub Trading Platform, or by buying additional packs from the Motoclub website.

More details on this new series of collectibles can be found here .

Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks Cameron Chell said: “We were thrilled with the sales of our ‘Premier Pack’ drop; the feedback from collectors within the NFT has been incredibly positive. The Motoclub team works hard to ensure desirability and collectability are at the core of all of its content, key elements that will not only drive initial sales, but also help promote healthy secondary trading too.”

The Barrett-Jackson Houston 2021 Collector Series “Prestige Pack” will be released at 12 p.m. PDT.

The Barrett-Jackson Houston 2021 Collector Series will conclude with the “Platinum” pack tier, which will drop later in March 2022. Details will be revealed shortly.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets, and Security Tokens.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io . For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information go to http://www.motoclub.io

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Welcoming over 500,000 attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson produces live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada and Houston, Texas where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable automobiles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and The HISTORY Channel, as well as all the cars, all the time via their produced livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com.