Insights on the Thermal Printing Global Market to 2026 - Growing Usage of Thermal Printing Solutions in Various Industries Presents Opportunities

The Global Thermal Printing Market is estimated to be USD 35.56 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 48.22 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.28%.



Market Dynamics

The Global Thermal Printing Market is driving due to the rising adoption of automatic identification, data capture, and wireless technologies to improve productivity. The growing concerns related to anti-counterfeit and product safety drive the market's growth. Additionally, the increasing use of thermal printing as per on-demand printing applications fuels the market's growth. On the other hand, stringent printing rules and regulations and poor image quality of barcode labels restrict the market's growth.



The emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) technology in printing solutions will create potential opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period. Furthermore, the growing usage of thermal printing solutions in various industries such as e-commerce, healthcare, and the supply chain industry deals with RFID, smart labels, tags, and Barcode thermal printers. Moreover, heat setting in thermal barcode solutions is a challenge that may negatively affect the market.



The Global Thermal Printing Market is segmented based on Application Type, Offering Type, Printer Type, Format Type, Printing Technology Type, and Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Brother Industries, Ltd, BIXOLON America, Inc, Fujitsu Limited, Honeywell International, Inc, NCR Corporation, SATO Holdings Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Star Micronics Co., Ltd, Toshiba Corporation, and Zebra Technologies Corporation, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Adoption of Automatic Identification and Wireless Technologies

4.1.2 Growing Concern Related to Anti-Counterfeit and Product Safety

4.1.3 Increasing Use of Thermal Printing in On-Demand Printing Applications

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Printing Rules and Regulations

4.2.2 Poor Image Quality of Barcode Labels

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Usage of Thermal Printing Solutions in Various Industries

4.3.2 The emergence of IoT Technology in Printing Solutions

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Heat Setting in Thermal Barcode Printers



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Thermal Printing Market, By Application Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Government

6.3 Healthcare & Hospitality

6.4 Manufacturing & Industrial

6.5 Transportation & Logistics

6.6 Retail



7 Global Thermal Printing Market, By Offering Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Printer

7.3 Supplies



8 Global Thermal Printing Market, By Printer Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Barcode Printers

8.3 POS Printers

8.4 Kiosk & Ticket Printers

8.5 Card Printers

8.6 RFID Printers



9 Global Thermal Printing Market, By Format Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Desktop Format

9.3 Mobile Format

9.4 Industrial Format



10 Global Thermal Printing Market, By Printing Technology Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Direct Thermal (DT)

10.3 Thermal Transfer (TT)

10.4 Dye Diffusion Thermal Transfer (D2T2)



11 Global Thermal Printing Market, By Geography



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Strategic Initiatives

12.3.1 M&A and Investments

12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Advantech Co., Ltd

13.2 APS Group

13.3 Avery Dennison Corporation

13.4 AXIOHM

13.5 Brother Industries, Ltd

13.6 BIXOLON America, Inc

13.7 Citizens Systems Europe GmbH

13.8 CognitiveTPG, LLC

13.9 Cougartron

13.10 Fujitsu Limited

13.11 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

13.12 Honeywell International, Inc

13.13 JADAK Technologies, Inc

13.14 NCR Corporation

13.15 NEC Corporation

13.16 ProMach, Inc

13.17 Rongta Technology (Xiamen) Group Co., Ltd

13.18 SATO Holdings Corporation

13.19 Sartorius AG

13.20 Seiko Epson Corporation

13.21 Seiko Instruments, Inc

13.22 Shenzhen Brightek Printer Co., Ltd

13.23 Shinmei Co., Ltd

13.24 Star Micronics Co., Ltd

13.25 Toshiba Corporation

13.26 TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd

13.27 Urovo Technology Corporation Limited

13.28 Wasp Barcode Technologies, Inc

13.29 Zebra Technologies Corporation

13.30 Zhuhai Zywell Technology Co., Ltd



14 Appendix



