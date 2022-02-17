The Worldwide Virtual Production Industry is Expected to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Virtual Production Market (2021-2026) by Component, Type, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Virtual Production Market is estimated to be USD 2.4 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.4 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.6%.



Market Dynamics

Key factors that drive the market are the increasing demand for visual effects in (VFX) to make it more accurate and exciting for watchers. There is a surge in demand for virtual production in commercial ads, likely to drive the market. Nowadays, due to lockdowns like situations, people are more attracted to web series that contain visual effects and three-dimensional graphic environments that encourage video-makers to implement virtual production technology in their content.

The augmented acceptance of the LED video walls technology increases the execution of virtual production through the entertainment and media segment. Gaming is evolving day by day; game manufacturers use virtual displays to make it accurate and effective for players. Advancement in technology and its integration in virtual production create new opportunities for this market. However, some factors are hindering the market growth as the Lack of untrained professionals. Challenges that come in this market are high implementation cost, which requires money for using it.



The Global Virtual Production Market is segmented further based on Component, Type, End-User, and Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are 360Rize, INSTA 360, Boris FX, Epic Games, Inc, Humaneyes Technologies, Adobe Inc., Autodesk, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, HTC Corporation (VIVE), MO-SYS ENGINEERING LTD, Brompton Technology Ltd, ROE Visual, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Virtual Production Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using a Competitive Quadrant, Infogence's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Visual Effects

4.1.2 The Rising Popularity of Web Series

4.1.3 Increasing Execution of Virtual Production

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Untrained Professionals

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Adoption of the Virtual Output in Game-Designing

4.3.2 Advancement in Technology and Integration in Virtual Production

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 High Implementation Cost



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Virtual Production Market, By Component Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.3 Software

6.4 Services



7 Global Virtual Production Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pre-production

7.3 Production

7.4 Post-production



8 Global Virtual Production Market, By End User Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Movies

8.3 Commercial Ads

8.4 Online videos

8.5 TV series



9 Global Virtual Production Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 America

9.2.1 Argentina

9.2.2 Brazil

9.2.3 Canada

9.2.4 Chile

9.2.5 Colombia

9.2.6 Mexico

9.2.7 Peru

9.2.8 United States

9.2.9 Rest of Americas

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Austria

9.3.2 Belgium

9.3.3 Denmark

9.3.4 Finland

9.3.5 France

9.3.6 Germany

9.3.7 Italy

9.3.8 Netherlands

9.3.9 Norway

9.3.10 Poland

9.3.11 Russia

9.3.12 Spain

9.3.13 Sweden

9.3.14 Switzerland

9.3.15 United Kingdom

9.3.16 Rest of Europe

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Egypt

9.4.2 Israel

9.4.3 Qatar

9.4.4 Saudi Arabia

9.4.5 South Africa

9.4.6 United Arab Emirates

9.4.7 Rest of MEA

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 Australia

9.5.2 Bangladesh

9.5.3 China

9.5.4 India

9.5.5 Indonesia

9.5.6 Japan

9.5.7 Malaysia

9.5.8 Philippines

9.5.9 Singapore

9.5.10 South Korea

9.5.11 Sri Lanka

9.5.12 Thailand

9.5.13 Taiwan

9.5.14 Rest of Asia



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.3.1 M&A and Investments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



11 Company Profiles

11.1 360Rize

11.2 INSTA 360

11.3 Boris FX

11.4 Epic Games, Inc

11.5 Humaneyes Technologies

11.6 Adobe Inc.

11.7 Autodesk, Inc.

11.8 NVIDIA Corporation

11.9 HTC Corporation (VIVE)

11.10 MO-SYS ENGINEERING LTD

11.11 Brompton Technology Ltd

11.12 ROE Visual

11.13 Arashi Vision, Inc.

11.14 Vicon Motion Systems Ltd

11.15 Side Effects Software Inc (SideFX)

11.16 Panocam3d.com

11.17 Pixar (The Walt Disney Company)

11.18 Technicolor

11.19 Vicon Motion system Ltd.



12 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5cm2z6

Attachment