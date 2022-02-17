2022 Statistics: Blister Packaging Market Will Surpass USD 42.70 Million at 7.3% CAGR Growth: Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Blister Packaging Market size is expected to reach over USD 42.70 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the forecast period. The market stood at a revenue of USD 26.07 Billion in the year 2021.



Market Synopsis

There has been a change in consumer preferences from conventional bottles for pharmaceutical items to Blister Packaging (it is unit-dose packaging). It is used in the healthcare sector for medical devices and drugs. They are also used in a number of applications in industrial goods, food industries, and consumer goods. Furthermore, Blister Packaging occupies less shelf space, offer a great hang-hook display, and need fewer resources for packaging. Hence, blister packs are accessible at a low cost when compared to other formats, making them cost-effective, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Blister Packaging Market by Technology (Thermoforming, Cold Forming), by Type (Carded, Clamshell), by Material (Paper & Paperboard, Plastics Films, Aluminium), by End-Use Sector (Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Industrial Goods, Food), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

List Of Prominent Players in the Blister Packaging Market:

DOW (US)

Amcor Plc (Switzerland)

Sonoco Products Company (US)

WestRock Company (US)

Klockner Pentaplast Group (Germany)

Constantia Flexibles (Austria)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US)

Display Pack (US)

Tekni-Plex (US)

Market Dynamics:

Restraint: Not Appropriate for Packing Heavy Goods

Blister Packaging is generally used for extending a product’s shelf life; however, it is not a perfect solution for packing heavy items and is used mainly for the intention of protecting items which are light in weight. Heavy products will put more strain on the plastic film or their paperboard backing in which they are packed. It may lead to the breakage of packages while storing, transporting, and handling the product, further increasing loss and cost of the product. Due to this, Blister Packaging is not preferred for such goods. This type of packaging is not advisable for fragile and costly products as the inadequate Blister Packaging may damage or break the product resulting in damage to the manufacturer.

Challenges: Compliance with Strict Regulations

Strict regulations enforced on Blister Packaging, particularly in the healthcare sector, could pose a challenge to the market for Blister Packaging. Compliance with these regulations is important as even a small defect in packaging can destroy the item. It will also impact negatively on the profit of the manufacturer. According to the Food and Drug Administration, a blister cell label should have the established and proprietary name, lot number, strength, bar code, expiration date, and the manufacturer name should appear over each and every blister cell. Complying with these regulations requires costs, time, efforts, and resources that become a challenge for the Blister Packaging Market growth.

Regional Trends

Asia Pacific is likely to register the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in the coming years, due to the wide expansion of end-use industries such as food, industrial & consumer goods, and healthcare industries. Factors such as increasing middle-class population, growing disposable income, the rising healthcare sector, and growing consumption of high visibility items will support the Blister Packaging Market growth over the forecast period.

Recent Developments

Jan, 2021: Sonoco Products Company entered into partnership with Integrated Systems, Inc. (US). This partnership will help the company to enhance its automation activities and increase efficiency in global manufacturing operations.

Sonoco Products Company entered into partnership with Integrated Systems, Inc. (US). This partnership will help the company to enhance its automation activities and increase efficiency in global manufacturing operations. Sep, 2020 : Amcor Plc developed first recyclable retort flexible packaging with improved environmental footprint of packaging to 60% (approximately). This will allow recycling of high-performance packaging such as wet pet food, ready-meals, baby foods, and pre-cooked soups.

: Amcor Plc developed first recyclable retort flexible packaging with improved environmental footprint of packaging to 60% (approximately). This will allow recycling of high-performance packaging such as wet pet food, ready-meals, baby foods, and pre-cooked soups. Aug, 2020 : Sonoco Products Company acquired Can Packaging (France). This acquisition will add two manufacturing facilities, and a Research and Development (R&D) facility to the company’s existing assets and fortify its market position in Europe region.

: Sonoco Products Company acquired Can Packaging (France). This acquisition will add two manufacturing facilities, and a Research and Development (R&D) facility to the company’s existing assets and fortify its market position in Europe region. July, 2020: Dow launched INNATE TF an extension to INNATE precision packaging family. It is a polyethylene resin for tenter frame biaxial orientation films. These are high performance, recyclable, and consumer convenience films.

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the Blister Packaging Market. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 26.07 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 42.70 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 7.3% From 2022 - 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 – 2020 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered Technology: - Thermoforming, Cold Forming



Type: - Carded, Clamshell



Material: - Paper & Paperboard, Plastics Films, Aluminium



End-Use Sector: - Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Industrial Goods, Food Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Blog: