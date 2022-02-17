Global Vessel Traffic Management System Market (2022 to 2026) - Featuring Elcome International, Leonardo and Tokyo Keiki Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vessel Traffic Management System Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the vessel traffic management system market and it is poised to grow by $ 533.83 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.61% during the forecast period. The report on the vessel traffic management system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by enhanced port and harbor security and safety and strict regulations promoting the adoption of VTMS.



The vessel traffic management system market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The vessel traffic management system market is segmented as below:

By End-user

commercial

military

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

MEA

South America

This study identifies the increased business efficiency as one of the prime reasons driving the vessel traffic management system market growth during the next few years.



The report on vessel traffic management system market covers the following areas:

Vessel traffic management system market sizing

Vessel traffic management system market forecast

Vessel traffic management system market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vessel traffic management system market vendors that include Elcome International LLC, HENSOLDT AG, Indra Sistemas SA, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Leonardo Spa, Rolta India Ltd., Saab AB, Thales Group, Tokyo Keiki Inc., and Wartsila Corp. Also, the vessel traffic management system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rqmdh4