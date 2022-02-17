Lophos Pharmaceuticals Submits Application for Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer’s License

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lophos Holdings (The “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its wholly owned subsidiary Lophos Pharmaceuticals (“Lophos”). Lophos is a psychedelic research company primarily focused on novel therapeutic treatments derived from Peyote (Lophophora williamsii).



Lophos has made significant strides in launching operations at their recently acquired 10,000 square foot facility in Ontario. Progress at the facility is ahead of schedule thanks to the recent submission of their Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer’s License application. The approval of this license will allow Lophos to cultivate peyote and other mescaline producing cacti, as well as allowing their in-house laboratory to perform research and analysis on extracted psychedelic alkaloids.

“The submission of the Dealer’s License application is a significant step forward in our ability to supply patients of the SAP program and I couldn’t be happier with the progress the Lophos team has made to date,” said Claire Stawnyczy, CEO of Lophos Pharmaceuticals. “We look forward to Health Canada’s inspection of the facility and will continue providing updates on our progress.”

About Lophos Pharmaceuticals

Lophos is a biosciences company that specializes in Peyote research, cultivation, preservation, and drug development. We develop novel therapies and natural health treatments that aim to restore and improve the quality of life for patients. Through advanced cultivation and harvesting techniques, Lophos Pharmaceuticals will provide our partners with medical grade inputs and our patients with access to safe and effective mescaline-based therapeutics.

