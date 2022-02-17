Florida Law Firm Identifies Areas Where Teen Drivers Are at Highest Risk of a Collision

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Florida, teenaged drivers are nearly six times more likely to be involved in a motor vehicle collision than adults. With that in mind, the LaBovick Law Group conducted a study to identify areas where teens may be at a higher risk of a crash. The firm worked with data visualization agency 1Point21 Interactive to analyze eight years of crash data from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Safety Office.

The 10 most dangerous intersections for teen drivers are:

State Highway 70 & 14th Street West in Bayshore Gardens US Highway 19 North & Tampa Road in Palm Harbor State Highway 16 & Pacetti Road in St. Augustine Southwest 13th Street & West University Avenue in Gainsville Beach Boulevard & Saint Johns Bluff Road South in Jacksonville County Road 582 & North Dale Mabry Highway Greater in Northdale Hodges Boulevard & Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville Loretto Road & San Jose Boulevard in Jacksonville US Highway 301 & Progress Boulevard in Riverview West Brandon Boulevard & Brandon Town Center Drive in Brandon

Other Findings:

Overall, teens are five times more likely to be in a crash in the suburbs than in rural areas.

Teen-related crashes are more likely than adult-only crashes to involve speeding and distracted or aggressive driving , but less likely to involve an impaired driver.

than adult-only crashes to involve and or , but less likely to involve an impaired driver. Thirty-two percent of teen driving crashes occurred at intersections, while 17 percent involved distraction.

Twenty-two percent of fatal teen crashes involved alcohol.

On average, there were 11.58 crashes per 100 teens in Florida. The five counties with the highest rate of teen crashes are Alachua (21.0 crashes per 100 teens), Leon (20.6), Duval (20.1), Miami-Dade (19.2), and Columbia (15.9) counties.

To view the full study along with teen driving safety tips, visit:

https://www.labovick.com/blog/study-high-collision-areas-for-teenage-drivers-in-florida/.

The LaBovick Law Group is dedicated to increasing awareness about important teen safety issues throughout the state of Florida. The firm is deeply committed to creating impactful educational programs designed to change dangerous behaviors on the road.

1Point21 Interactive is a data visualization firm with extensive experience analyzing traffic data at the local, state, and national levels.

