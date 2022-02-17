How Does 3D Printing Relate to Environmental Protection? The Launching-Soon 3D Printer Wizmaker P1 May Have the Answers

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Statista Research Department, the global 3D printing industry was worth USD 12.6 billion in 2020. Additionally, the export of 3D printers has increased rapidly over the last few years. 3D printing is the new and exciting way to make items in various industries from food, medicine, tech and the toy industry. The average 3D printer uses a noticeable amount of energy, up to 350W. If used for several hours, they will use even more energy. However, the latest Wizmaker P1 is a highly innovative 3D printer that can help to remedy this issue with its patented Halo Bed technology. Tests show that the P1 can save at least 30% of energy, compared with other models of 3D printers on the market, and it will be globally launched in middle March this year on Kickstarter.

How energy use in 3D printers affect the environment

High energy consumption can have harmful effects on the environment. Burning fossil fuels to create electricity negatively impacts climate change. There is a need for the 3D printing industry to adopt more environmentally friendly practices, such as becoming carbon neutral. Catering more to environmental sustainability would involve the 3D printing industry needing newer energy-saving technology. Wizmaker P1's energy-saving capabilities are good for the environment.

The Wizmaker P1 helps to remedy high energy usage

Getting a Wizmaker P1 3D printer is a clever move. This purchase will transform the act of printing while at the same time creating savings for consumers. The Wizmaker P1 uses temperature control that allows it to consume 30% less energy per day if it is used for three hours, and this results in 82 kWh being saved for the year, which is equivalent to planting about 42 trees for the year.

Everyone wants to get their printing done as efficiently as possible while saving money and protecting the environment. These elements make the Wizmaker P1 a great option. Its intelligent zooming heating system makes printing light on your pocket and gentle on the environment.

To learn more about the Wizmaker P1 and sign up for the discount, visit www.wizmaker.com.

