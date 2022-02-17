Aqua Metals Announces Schedule for Full-Year 2021 Results

RENO, Nev., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) ("Aqua Metals" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in metals recycling with its AquaRefining™ technology, will report financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 after the United States financial markets close on Thursday, February 24, 2022. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss results the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.



The call may be accessed by dialing: 1-877-407-9708 or 1-201-689-8259 for international callers and referencing conference ID: 13727280. A simultaneous webcast or a replay of the conference call will be available at: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1530489&tp_key=e0f8f451ee. In addition, the live webcast or a replay of the conference call will be available via the Company website at: https://ir.aquametals.com/ir-calendar. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available until March 10, 2022, by dialing 1-877-660-6853 or 1-201-612-7415 and using pin number access ID: 13727280.

