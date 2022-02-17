LiquidityBook Bolsters Sell-Side Team with Three Senior Hires

New York, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidityBook, a leading provider of cloud-native buy- and sell-side trading solutions, today announced three new hires who will work to enhance and expand its comprehensive LBX Sell-Side solution. Brian Cabra will serve as Vice President of Implementations, Ryan Stankus will serve as Vice President of Product Management and Terrence Cheung will serve as Vice President of Post-Trade Product Management.

Cabra, Stankus and Cheung join the firm amid a robust growth period for LiquidityBook’s sell-side client base. Cabra will spearhead implementation and delivery management of the solution for broker-dealers, while Stankus will work closely with COO Sayant Chatterjee to oversee all aspects of sell-side product management. Cheung will manage the solution provider’s newly launched LBX Trade Match product as well drive LiquidityBook’s middle-office framework across the entire customer base.

Prior to LiquidityBook, Cabra played a leading role on the customer implementation team at ION Markets. As Senior Technical Account Manager, he oversaw several large-scale global implementations of the firm’s Fidessa platform, an integrated trading solution for equities. He began his career at CA Technologies, where he served as the technology lead for its Global Commissions System. Cabra holds a degree in computer science from Long Island University and an MBA in finance from Hofstra University.

In over 20 years at Fidessa and ION, Stankus gained extensive experience with complex global trading platforms, holding several senior roles ranging from technical architecture to product management. He brings comprehensive knowledge of all aspects of equity trading, from front-office order management to back-office trade settlement. Clients included leading firms such as State Street, Jefferies, Wells Fargo and Royal Bank of Canada. He holds a degree in electrical engineering from Alfred University.

Cheung joins LiquidityBook from FlexTrade, where he served as Vice President, Sell-Side Product Manager. There, he managed the company’s SaaS-based global middle-office system for the sell side, playing a vital role from project inception to production. Before that, he spent over 12 years at Fidessa, where he worked on various products ranging from IOIs to middle office, as well as entire regional platforms such as Fidessa’s LatAM Trading Platform (LTP). Cheung holds a degree in computer science from New York University.

Commenting on the new hires, Chatterjee said: “Amid the maturation and growth of our solution for sell-side brokers, continuing to add seasoned professionals who have the skill set to spearhead the platform’s continued enhancement has become a top priority. This is an exciting time for our business as we are seeing an increasing number of brokers turn to the LiquidityBook framework to solve complex workflow and operational problems while reducing total cost of ownership. We are thrilled to welcome these three talented individuals, whose expertise and experience will position us to serve as a true partner to the broker-dealer community.”

These additions come during a period of significant growth for LiquidityBook, which has made several major hires over the past year, including Chatterjee as COO, James Baxter as Head of Global Buy-Side Sales, Stephanie Minister as Managing Director of Connectivity Services and Frank Kost as Head of Sell-Side Business Development, North America. Last spring, the firm received a minority investment from Primus Capital to help accelerate growth and further scale the business.

LiquidityBook is a leading provider of cloud-native buy- and sell-side trading solutions and is trusted by many of the industry’s largest and most sophisticated firms. The LiquidityBook platform is easily configurable and enhanced daily with client requests, giving these firms peace of mind that their trading platform will adapt and scale as they grow. A disruptive force in the market for over 15 years, the founder-led LiquidityBook backs their platform with unparalleled support and employs a client-centric business model with no hidden fees. For more information, please visit www.liquiditybook.com or contact sales@liquiditybook.com.