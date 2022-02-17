CEX.IO Adds Two New Senior Executives to C-Suite, Expands Lineup of Altcoins Available on Platform

Naperville, Ill., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEX.IO, a global ecosystem of products and services that connects people and businesses to the cryptocurrency economy and decentralized finance, today named Joel Kosloski as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and John Werneke as Chief Product Officer. In addition to these senior appointments, CEX.IO announced the availability of 30 new altcoins to meet U.S. market demand for greater asset selection and diversification.

Prior to joining CEX.IO, Kosloski was the Founder of W5 Digital, and served as CTO of money transfer specialist, Sigue Corporation. Werneke was the Senior Director of Product for realtor.com, and Director of Global Digital Product Management for Hyatt Hotels Corporation before accepting his new role at CEX.IO.

“Joel and John bring the combination of product, security and technology experience essential to drive our global growth,” said Will Evans, CEX.IO Managing Director, The Americas. “With their expertise, we can continue to offer the most diversified breadth of assets customers want, on a regulated platform that is reliable and secure.”

In addition to strengthening its leadership expertise, the addition of 30 new altcoins to the CEX.IO platform for U.S. customers now more than doubles the number of cryptocurrencies available versus the same time last year. Users from the U.S. can now deposit, withdraw, and trade the following cryptocurrencies as pairs with U.S. dollars:

1Inch (1Inch)



Aave (AAVE)



Cosmos (ATOM)



Compound (COMP)



Dai (DAI)



Polkadot (DOT)



Internet Computer (ICP)



Decentraland (MANA)



Loopring (LRC)



Maker (MKR) OMG Network (OMG)



Shiba Inu (SHIB)



Synthetix (SNX)



Solana (SOL)



SushiSwap (SUSHI)



Tron (TRX)



Tether (USDT)



Zilliqa (ZIL)



Dash (DASH)

“Offering the most widely traded cryptocurrencies – now more than nearly all of the leading crypto platforms – brings CEX.IO closer to our mission of becoming a global one-stop-shop for crypto trading and investment services,” added Evans.

CEX.IO enabled staking options for both existing and new cryptocurrencies available in the U.S. However, staking is currently only available in the U.S. for the following crypto:

Cardano (ADA)

Solana (SOL)

Zilliqa (ZIL)

Tezos (XTZ)

Polkadot (DOT)

Tron (TRX)

Polygon (MATIC)

Trusted by over four and a half million global customers, CEX.IO is one of the first and longest-tenured crypto platforms that consistently ranks among CryptoCompare’s Top 15 best exchanges. With licenses to operate in 48 U.S. states, CEX.IO can service customers nearly nationwide. CEX.IO has also successfully passed multiple independent audits that gauge Money Services Business compliance.

Responsible for growing CEX.IO’s global and U.S. market expansion, Evans joined CEX.IO in July of 2021, having held senior executive positions at CME Group where he worked with the C-suite on strategic global growth objectives, and as Head of CME Ventures. In addition, Evans formerly worked at Kraken, where he led institutional sales in the U.S. and Europe.

ABOUT CEX.IO

Founded in 2013, CEX.IO works to connect people and businesses with opportunities in cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance. Our global ecosystem includes a market-leading exchange and offers 360-degree services to crypto market participants, including retail and enterprise crypto holders, as well as professional traders and financial institutions. The dedicated CEX.IO team includes over 350 global professionals across offices in the U.K., U.S, Gibraltar and Cyprus, with R & D centers located in other geographies. For more information, visit CEX.IO and follow us on Twitter.