Memfault Expands IoT Device Observability Platform with Major Update of Android OS SDK

The expansion of Memfault’s SDK for AOSP includes custom metrics, device attributes, incremental updates and support for Android 12 to increase developer efficiency, enable continuous product improvement, and deliver greater insight and control over IoT products at scale



SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Memfault , the provider of the first cloud-based observability and update platform for connected devices, today announced expansion of their Android Operating System (OS) offering with the release of their Android SDK 4.0, adding new monitoring and over-the-air (OTA) update features. Memfault’s Android SDK functions similarly to its popular Embedded MCU SDK, used by developers around the globe to proactively monitor and manage smart devices at scale. As Android OS is projected to see high growth due to the rising adoption of smartphones, tablets, wearable electronics, and other consumer electronic devices, developers will increasingly require a complete and ongoing understanding of fleet functionality and a near-instant ability to respond to issues.

Now, with full support for Android 8 to Android 12, Memfault has made it easier than ever for Android OS developers to have acute visibility into device health and root causes of bugs and the capability to push remote patches and updates without disrupting the user experience. Organizations with electronics built on the Android OS like Logitech, DMAI, and Taiv already rely on Memfault to more efficiently monitor the entire lifecycle of their devices.

“Before Memfault, we had to recall and re-flash our TV boxes manually when we had a kernel crash. This wasted so much of our engineering time, as we had no easy way to know when a new bug was introduced,” said Jordan Davis, CTO at Taiv. “Now, Memfault gives us the ability to track and identify new kernel crashes quickly and fix them before they become widely deployed. Memfault also gives us the ability to send OTA updates right from our desks. This has saved our engineers so much time, but most importantly, it has given our customers a better experience with no interruptions. We no longer need to disrupt their business and visit them in person if there is an issue. They won’t even have the chance to notice because we can solve them with Memfault.”

“With complex use cases exploding and hardware constraints remaining a burden, our Android customers have requested new ways to increase bandwidth efficiency and reduce the need for temporary on-device storage,” said Christopher Coleman, CTO, Memfault. “With incremental updates and custom metrics, we now offer Android developers even greater diagnostic and updating capabilities with the low footprint required for these mission-critical use cases across all industries.”

Key Updates to Memfault’s Platform for Android OS:

Custom Metrics - Supports system-wide default metrics such as app versions, storage usage metrics, CPU, skin temperature metrics, and selected system properties, as well as anything a vendor wants to collect for the device.

Device Attributes - Managing devices at scale, especially for management and product teams, can be challenging with patchwork API calls, SQL databases, and third-party graphing tools. Memfault makes all this data available in one place with device attributes to simplify the tech stack and reduce the tech debt to manage fleets.

Improved Support for OTA: Incremental Updates - Using Memfault’s OTA Update Client and Management Dashboard, developers can manage more advanced software rollouts like staged rollouts and now Incremental Updates. These updates give developers more fine-grained control over the update paths of devices, to better manage bandwidth, costs, and associated risks.

Learn more about the Memfault SDK for AOSP and the newest features during our free webinar on March 24: Register here.

Additional resources:

About Memfault

Memfault is the first cloud-based observability platform purpose-built for IoT devices that brings the flexibility, speed, and innovation of software development to hardware development. With Memfault, developers can remotely debug issues, deploy OTA firmware updates, and continuously monitor fleets of connected devices at scale. By pairing crash-reporting and metrics collection tools with firmware update and configuration management capabilities, developers can proactively monitor and manage device operations, from development to feature updates in production, from one cohesive interface. Consumer electronics, industrial automation, and IoT businesses across all industries rely on Memfault to deliver better products faster, without compromising stability and reliability, that improve over time.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9f4007f-bdd0-447f-bca8-ae02dc768ec7