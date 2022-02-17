Longeveron Adds Seasoned Biotech Executive Todd Girolamo to Its Board of Directors

MIAMI, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) ("Longeveron" or "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic, aging-related and life-threatening conditions, announced today the appointment of Todd Girolamo to its Board of Directors. Girolamo is a seasoned attorney and biopharmaceutical executive specializing in health-related products, currently serving as Chief Legal Officer, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Corporate Secretary for Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS).



“Mr. Girolamo will bring invaluable legal, finance and biopharmaceutical development insight and leadership to our Board,” said Geoff Green, CEO of Longeveron. “The extensive depth and breadth of Todd’s experience in biopharma, particularly cell and gene therapy, will provide a valuable resource as we advance Lomecel-B through downstream phases of clinical development and towards prospective commercial launch.”

Girolamo’s experience includes Securities and Exchange Commission, stock exchange, and Food and Drug Administration compliance, corporate finance, M&A and licensing activities. He has further experience with intellectual property, litigation, and drug development.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to join Longeveron’s Board and help build on the foundation in cellular therapy research and execution of clinical trials that it has achieved over the last several years,” Girolamo stated. “With early trials of Lomecel-B showing exciting promise in areas like aging frailty, Alzheimer’s and Hyperplastic Left Heart Syndrome, Longeveron presents an opportunity to advance potential new life-altering therapies for patients in need,” he added.

Girolamo’s private practice legal experience includes stints at Reid & Priest and Cahill, Gordon & Reindel. In addition to his time practicing law, Girolamo spent 12 years on Wall Street, specializing in therapeutic healthcare equity securities with Oppenheimer & Co., CIBC World Markets, Leerink & Company and Summer Street Research Partners. Prior to going in-house at Caladrius, Girolamo served as an analyst and portfolio manager at Lion’s Path Capital, managing a long-short portfolio of biopharma and med-tech equities. Girolamo has an AB from Harvard College, a JD from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

