Worldwide uCPE Industry to 2026 - Growing Need for Connectivity of IT Services is Driving Growth

The publisher has been monitoring the uCPE market and it is poised to grow by $1.31 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 15.39% during the forecast period. The report on the uCPE market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the cost benefits of uCPE and the growing need for connectivity of IT services.



The uCPE market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The uCPE market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

On-premises

Cloud-based

By Geographical Landscape

North America

APAC

Europe

MEA

South America

This study identifies the growing demand for virtual networking infrastructure solutions & services as one of the prime reasons driving the uCPE market growth during the next few years.



The report on uCPE market covers the following areas:

uCPE market sizing

uCPE market forecast

uCPE market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading uCPE market vendors that include ADVA Optical Networking SE, Advantech Co. Ltd., AudioCodes Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., GTT Communications Inc., Hawkeye Technologies, Intel Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., and Tata Communications Ltd. Also, the uCPE market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Deployment

6. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

7. Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

8. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ADVA Optical Networking SE

Advantech Co. Ltd.

AudioCodes Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

GTT Communications Inc.

Hawkeye Technologies

Intel Corp.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Tata Communications Ltd.

9. Appendix

