Unrivaled Brands Expands Oregon Footprint with Launch of Advanced Cultivation Facility

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX:UNRV) ("Unrivaled" or the "Company"), a multi-state vertically integrated cannabis company with operations in California and Oregon, today announced the opening of a new cultivation facility in southern Oregon.



The state-of-the-art facility consists of 10,000 feet of greenhouse, under 275 lights at full production, and 50,000 feet of full sun cultivation area. The launch of the Oregon facility represents the next step in vertically integrating the Company’s business in Oregon, led by our marquee Sticks brand, and it ensures the quality and consistency of the Sticks products. The increase in growing capacity will help the Company meet the rapidly growing demand for our products.

Unrivaled’s COO, Uri Kenig, stated, “We are excited to launch our cultivation operation in Oregon which will allow us to provide high quality flower for our Sticks brand, one of the leading pre-roll and packaged flower brands in the state of Oregon. With the first harvest expected in early summer of 2022, we expect greater margins and brand consistency, furthering our mission of becoming the leading west coast MSO.”

Originating in pre-rolls, the Sticks brand has expanded across categories in Oregon and California, offering both infused and outdoor flower products. Over two million Sticks pre-rolls have been sold to date to dispensary customers across the West Coast.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands is a multi-state vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California and Oregon. In California, Unrivaled Brands operates five dispensaries, a state-wide distribution network, and two cultivation facilities, and has up to four additional dispensaries under development. In Oregon, we operate a state-wide distribution network. Among other brands, Unrivaled Brands is home to Korova, the market leader in high potency products across multiple product categories, currently available in California, Oregon, Arizona, and Oklahoma, as well as Sticks and Cabana. For more info, please visit: unrivaledbrands.com.

For more info, please visit: https://unrivaledbrands.com.

