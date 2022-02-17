Middlefield Completes Mergers of TSX-Listed Funds

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Group is pleased to announce the successful completion, effective today, of the previously announced mergers of Digital Consumer Dividend Fund (“Digital Consumer”) (TSX: MDC.UN) and Global Real Estate & E-Commerce Dividend Fund (“Real Estate & E-Commerce”) (TSX: GEC.UN) into Global Innovation Dividend Fund (“Innovation”) (TSX: BL.UN), with Innovation being the continuing fund, as well as Middlefield Can-Global REIT Income Fund (“Can-Global”) (TSX: RCO.UN) into Middlefield REIT INDEXPLUS ETF (“REIT INDEXPLUS”) (TSX: IDR), with REIT INDEXPLUS being the continuing fund.



Pursuant to the mergers, units were automatically exchanged at the following ratios:

Units of Innovation per Unit of: Digital Consumer 0.77032870 Real Estate & E-Commerce 0.96902767





Units of REIT INDEXPLUS per Unit of: Can-Global 0.75651920

The exchange ratios were based on the net asset values per unit of each respective fund as at the close of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) on February 16, 2022. Approximately 3,357,330 new units of Innovation and 1,162,656 units of REIT INDEXPLUS were issued in connection with the mergers. The units of Digital Consumer, Real Estate & E-Commerce and Can-Global (collectively, the “Merged Funds”) will no longer trade on the TSX.

The mergers were effected on a tax-deferred “rollover” basis. All costs of the mergers were paid by the manager, Middlefield Limited.

Former unitholders of the Merged Funds are not required to take any action in order to be recognized as a unitholder or to be in a position to trade their Innovation or REIT INDEXPLUS units on the TSX. Former unitholders of the Merged Funds who wish to participate in the distribution reinvestment plan (the “DRIP”) of Innovation or REIT INDEXPLUS will need to enroll in the respective fund’s DRIP.

The units of Innovation trade on the TSX under the symbol BL.UN and units of REIT INDEXPLUS trade on the TSX under the symbol IDR.

For further information please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.

