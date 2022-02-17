Correction to the Financial Statement of Innofactor Plc published on February 17, 2022: the Group’s result for the financial period

Finnish English

Innofactor Plc Financial Statement, on February 17, 2022, at 15:20 Finnish time

In the Financial Statement of Innofactor published on February 17, 2022 at 9:00 Finnish time was incorrectly stated, in the section "Board of Directors’ Proposal on the Distribution of Profits", that the Group’s result for the financial period 2021 was EUR 4,295,020.95. The correct result is EUR 4,503,784.55. The figure has been corrected to the attachment in this stock exchange release. In other sections of the Financial Statement, the result is presented correctly.

Additional information:

