Insights on the Bathtub Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Jacuzzi, Jaquar and Kohler Among Others

The bathtub market size was valued at $7.6 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $8.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2027.



A bathtub, also known simply as a tub, is a container for holding water in which a person or animal may bath. Most modern bathtubs are made of thermoformed acrylic, porcelain enamelled steel, fiberglass-reinforced polyester, or porcelain enamelled cast iron. They are manufactured in different shapes and style, which can go flexibly according to the customer choice.



Using bathtub leads to various body and skin health benefits, which is one of the major driving factors of the bathtubs market. Furthermore, introduction of new technologies in the market by the key market players to provide better bathing experience to its customers fuel the market growth. Recently a new product has been launched which provides chromo therapy in bathtub. This feature help relax and enhance mental and physical health of the consumer. As chromo therapy is known for its colorful light treatment, which is very effective in triggering hunger and helps in relaxing the mood. Thus, by combining the hydro therapy with chromo therapy have proven to provide an effective mental and physical relief for the customers at home.



Growth in urbanization and increase in purchasing power parity are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunity to the market. According to the World Bank, the urbanization ratio is likely to rise in the near future. Furthermore, urbanization will lead to rise in disposable income, which will fuel the demand for bathtub in future. People are moving toward urban areas, which is directly improving the standard of living of the customers. Thus, as the standard of living will improve, the demand for bathtub installation will also rise, driving the demand for bathtubs in the near future.



COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the WHO in the earlier half of 2020. The outbreak of coronavirus has significantly impacted not only various consumer goods industries but also all stages of the supply chain and value chain of various industries. In addition, the consumer goods industry is currently facing challenges due to halting of operations, which, in turn, has disrupted the economy of numerous countries. The offline sales segment has especially been impacted since specialty stores have been shut due to the lockdown and customer visits are entirely restricted. On the contrary, sales through e-commerce have experienced a rise during this phase.



The global bathtub market is segmented on the basis of type, material, end user, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the global market is divided into free-standing tubs, alcove tubs, drop-in tubs, and corner tubs. On the basis of material, the market is divided into marble, acrylic, ceramic, and others. On the basis of end user, it is bifurcated into residential and commercial. By distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into offline and online sales channel. Region wise, the global market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America consists of the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Europe is studied across the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe. India, China, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific are the countries analyzed under Asia-Pacific while LAMEA includes Brazil, Argentina, SAUDI ARABIA, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA.



The global bathtub market is analyzed on the basis of its prospects and future growth rate. The report highlights numerous factors that influence the growth of the global bathtub market. These include market forecast, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and role of the key players operating in the market. The players operating in the global bathtub market have adopted various developmental strategies to increase their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players operating in the bathtub market include Americh, Inc., HSIL Limited, Jacuzzi Inc., Jaquar Group, Kohler Co., Ove Decors ULC, RAK Ceramics P.J.S.C., Roca Sanitario, S.A., TOTO Ltd., and Villeroy & Boch AG.



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global bathtub market from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their share in the global bathtub market.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the global bathtub market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global bathtub industry. The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the key players operating in the global bathtub market.

The report includes an analysis of the regional as well as the global bathtub market, key players, market segments type areas, and growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Porter's five forces analysis

3.2.1. Bargaining power of the suppliers

3.2.2. Threat of new entrants

3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.2.4. Intensity of rivalry

3.2.5. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3. Market dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.2. Multiple health and skin benefits associated with bathtub

3.3.3. Expansion of the hospitality industry

3.3.4. Rise in innovation

3.3.5. Restraints

3.3.5.1. Lack of space in common bathroom

3.3.5.2. Adoption of walk-in showers

3.3.6. Opportunities

3.3.6.1. Bathtub fabrication is a trending manufacturing process

3.3.6.2. Rapid urbanization and increase in purchasing power in developing countries

3.4. Impact of COVID-19

3.4.1. Multiple scenario

3.5. Value chain analysis

3.6. Pricing analysis

3.7. Parent market analysis

3.8. Case study

3.9. Consumer behavior analysis



CHAPTER 4: BATHTUB MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Freestanding bathtubs

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Alcove bathtub

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. Drop-in bathtubs

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. Corner bathtubs

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.5.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: BATHTUB MARKET, BY MATERIAL

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Marble

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Acrylic

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. Ceramic

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast

5.5.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: BATHTUB MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Residential

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. Commercial

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast

6.3.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: BATHTUB MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. Online

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast

7.2.3. Market analysis by country

7.3. Offline

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast

7.3.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: BATHTUB MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE

9.1. Top player positioning

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Product mapping

9.4. Competitive dashboard

9.5. Competitive heatmap

9.6. Key developments

9.6.1. Acquisition

9.6.2. Business expansion

9.6.3. Joint venture

9.6.4. Product Launch



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. Introduction

10.2. AMERICH, INC.

10.2.1. Company overview

10.2.2. Company snapshot

10.2.3. Operating business segments

10.2.4. Product portfolio

10.2.5. Key Strategic Moves and developments

10.3. Hindustan Sanitaryware & Industries Limited

10.3.1. Company overview

10.3.2. Key executives

10.3.3. Company snapshot

10.3.4. Operating business segments

10.3.5. Product portfolio

10.3.6. Business performance

10.4. JACUZZI INC.

10.4.1. Company overview

10.4.2. Company snapshot

10.4.3. Product portfolio

10.4.4. Key Strategic Moves and developments

10.5. JAQUAR GROUP

10.5.1. Company overview

10.5.2. Key executives

10.5.3. Company snapshot

10.5.4. Product portfolio

10.5.5. Key Strategic Moves and developments

10.6. KOHLER CO.

10.6.1. Company overview

10.6.2. Key executives

10.6.3. Company snapshot

10.6.4. Product portfolio

10.6.5. Key Strategic Moves and developments

10.7. OVE DECORS ULC

10.7.1. Company overview

10.7.2. Company snapshot

10.7.3. Product portfolio

10.8. RAK CERAMICS P. J. S. C

10.8.1. Company overview

10.8.2. Key executives

10.8.3. Company snapshot

10.8.4. Operating business segments

10.8.5. Product portfolio

10.8.6. Business performance

10.9. ROCA SANITARIO, S. A.

10.9.1. Company overview

10.9.2. Key Executive

10.9.3. Company snapshot

10.9.4. Product portfolio

10.9.5. Business performance

10.9.6. Key Strategic Moves and developments

10.10. TOTO LTD

10.10.1. Company overview

10.10.2. Key executives

10.10.3. Company snapshot

10.10.4. Operating business segments

10.10.5. Product portfolio

10.10.6. Business performance

10.11. VILLEROY & BOCH AG

10.11.1. Company overview

10.11.2. Key executives

10.11.3. Company snapshot

10.11.4. Operating business segments

10.11.5. Product portfolio

10.11.6. R&D Expenditure

10.11.7. Business performance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j1c8r8