Streamline Health® Announces Strategic Organizational Improvements to Accelerate Growth

Ben Stilwill promoted to President & CEO, eValuator Solutions; Amy Sebero appointed Chief Growth Officer, eValuator Solutions, bringing 40 years of healthcare software sales leadership

Atlanta, GA, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (“Streamline” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance, today announced that Ben Stilwill, previously Senior Vice President of Customer Success, has been promoted to President & CEO, eValuator Solutions, reporting to Tee Green, effective immediately. Amy Sebero, a 28-year veteran of nThrive Revenue Systems, LLC, most recently as Chief Growth Officer responsible for SaaS revenue in excess of $220 million, will join the company as Chief Growth Officer, eValuator Solutions, effective March 14, 2022.

Ben Stilwill has been Streamline’s Senior Vice President of Customer Success since 2020 and has developed a world-class customer success organization within eValuator focused on maintaining key client relationships and establishing a stable of referenceable accounts. Mr. Stilwill joined Streamline in 2013 as a senior financial analyst and held various roles across the organization. Prior to joining Streamline Health, Mr. Stilwill was an analyst in Bank of Montreal’s Mergers & Acquisitions practice from 2010 to 2013. Mr. Stilwill holds an Executive MBA from Villanova University and a bachelor’s degree in economics from DePauw University.

“Throughout my career at Streamline, I have been involved with the creation and development of our eValuator technology and have seen it evolve to deliver significant value to our customers,” stated Ben Stilwill. “I am excited to lead the eValuator Solutions team as we employ new strategies to accelerate adoption of our paradigm-shifting technology.”

Amy Sebero has four decades of healthcare experience, including 28 years with nThrive. For the past 18 months, Amy served as nThrive’s Chief Client Officer and Chief Growth Officer, managing relationships with over 900 health systems, including 37 of the 40 largest healthcare providers in the U.S. Prior to joining nThrive, Ms. Sebero spent 10 years as a CPA in healthcare auditing and consulting at Ernst & Young. Ms. Sebero holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of North Florida.

“Throughout my career I have focused on improving the financial well-being of healthcare organizations so that they can better serve their patients and communities. I believe that eValuator’s proven, paradigm shifting pre-bill technology will have tremendous value for the hundreds of hospital systems I’ve been fortunate enough to develop relationships with,” said Sebero. “I am honored to have the opportunity to join the team during this exciting growth phase.”

In addition, the role of Lance Seach, Senior Vice President of Business Development, has been expanded to lead business development efforts for both the eValuator and Avelead organizations.

Tee Green, President and CEO, Streamline Health Solutions, commented, “eValuator has the opportunity to play a critical role in changing the way that healthcare systems manage the middle of the revenue cycle to improve their financial performance. With proven, dynamic leaders like Ben and Amy at the helm, we are better positioned to help our healthcare provider organizations optimize their revenue.”

The Company also announced today that Randy Salisbury has also been appointed to serve as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. “Randy has agreed to lead our corporate Investor Relations function as Senior Vice President. He will oversee all communications, contribute to on-going corporate development and assist in the transition of eValuator’s sales leadership,” commented Green.

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) enables healthcare organizations to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.streamlinehealth.net.

