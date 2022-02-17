C-Bond Systems Expands Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Quip Laboratories to Include Vimoba Tablets, Approved for Use Against SARS-CoV-2

HOUSTON, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems, Inc. (“C-Bond” or “Company”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, announced today that it has expanded its exclusive distribution agreement with Quip Laboratories, Inc. to include not only MB-10 Tablets but also Vimoba Tablets to help combat the spread of COVID-19 in the markets C-Bond serves. Both MB-10 Tablets and Vimoba Tablets are on EPA’s List N, a list of the products that the EPA has deemed efficacious against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The Company has also received a follow-on order in excess of $10K from a customer in the Philippines to purchase Vimoba Tablets.



Vimoba Tablets are non-corrosive, chlorine dioxide producing tablets that maintain the exact same efficacy, EPA Label claims, dilution rates, and contact times as MB-10 Tablets. Vimoba Tablets also include a buffering agent that makes the Vimoba solution completely non-corrosive on stainless steel, even after prolonged use or exposure and even when the solution dries on the surface.

The companies have also amended the distribution agreement to extend the term for another year, through May 20, 2023. C-Bond has exclusive distribution rights to sell MB-10 and Vimoba in the transportation sector, which includes automotive, trucking, mass transit, dealerships, service providers, and more.

“We are pleased to expand the breadth of our distribution agreement with Quip, a company that has been a great partner to us, to offer customers a wider range of disinfectants to help in the fight against COVID-19,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond.

MB-10 tablets are registered as a broad-spectrum hospital disinfectant that is effective against a wide range of bacteria and viruses, and are safe for hard, non-porous surfaces such as glass, plastics, sealed fiberglass, and a wide range of metals, without leaving residues or odor. MB-10 Tablets also protect without staining or discoloring.

According to the EPA, List N is a list of products that EPA expects will kill all strains and variants of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, when used according to the label directions.

About Quip Laboratories

From Environmental Monitoring and Decontamination services, to proprietary disinfectants and sterilants, Quip Laboratories focuses on providing facility hygiene solutions to a variety of industries. With in-house research and development, pathogen identification, production, quality control and sales teams, Quip Laboratories provides a comprehensive approach to efficient and eco-gentle facility hygiene. You can find Quip Labs on the web at www.quiplabs.com or call us today at 1-800-424-2436.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution that strengthens automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. The Company also sells MB-10 Tablets and Vimoba Tablets, disinfection products on EPA’s List N. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

