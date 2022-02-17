WisdomTree Launches Battery Value Chain and Innovation Fund (WBAT)

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF), an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager, announced today the launch of the WisdomTree Battery Value Chain and Innovation Fund (WBAT) on the CBOE. WBAT seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Battery Value Chain and Innovation Index (WTBAT), and has an expense ratio of 0.45%.



“As the world shifts towards renewable energy, due to environmental and technological drivers, we expect a growing demand for electric vehicles and the batteries central to their development,” said Jeremy Schwartz, Global Chief Investment Officer at WisdomTree. “The WisdomTree Battery Value Chain and Innovation Fund (WBAT) was built for investors looking to gain exposure to battery technologies and the megatrend of energy transformation.”

WisdomTree is focused on bringing many of our innovative solutions to a global investor base; WBAT joins the $541 million1 strategy the WisdomTree Battery Solutions UCITS ETF (VOLT), which WisdomTree Europe launched on the London Stock Exchange, Borsa Italiana and Börse Xetra in March 2020.

WBAT: What’s Under the Hood?

With diversified exposure that seeks to identify companies in the value chain of battery and energy storage solutions (“BESS”), and innovation, WBAT focuses on the following categories:

Raw Materials - companies that focus on raw battery materials mining or extracting chemicals specifically used for BESS

Manufacturing - companies that process battery materials or otherwise develop, build or manufacture battery cells, packs and/or components

Emerging Technologies - companies that use new battery storage technologies or develop new applications related to BESS

Enablers - companies that develop the battery building block components or provide complementary products or technologies

Innovation - companies that introduce a new, creative, or different technologically enabled product or service in seeking to potentially change an industry landscape, as well as companies that service those innovative technologies, particularly those related to BESS.



Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, call 866.909.9473 or visit wisdomtree.com. Read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

There are risks associated with investing, including possible loss of principal.

The Fund invests in equity securities of exchange-listed companies globally involved in the investment themes of Battery and Energy Storage Solutions ("BESS") and Innovation. The value chain of BESS companies is divided into four categories: Raw Materials, Manufacturing, Enablers and Emerging Technologies. Innovation companies are those that introduce a new, creative or different technologically enabled product or service in seeking to potentially change an industry landscape, as well as companies that service those innovative technologies. The Fund invests in the securities included in, or representative of, its Index regardless of their investment merit. The Fund does not attempt to outperform its Index or take defensive positions in declining markets and the Index may not perform as intended. Please read the Fund's prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund's risk profile.

Please read the Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile.

Statements concerning financial market trends are based on current market conditions, which will fluctuate.

WisdomTree Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services LLC, in the U.S. only. Foreside Fund Services LLC. is not affiliated with the other entities mentioned.

Jeremy Schwartz is a registered representative of Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency, cryptocurrency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $73.5 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

Contact Information

Media Relations

WisdomTree Investments, Inc.

Jessica Zaloom

+1.917.267.3735

jzaloom@wisdomtree.com / wisdomtree@fullyvested.com