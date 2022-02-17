Omnichannel Payments Platform Qolo to Present at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Fintech & Payments Conference on March 1, 2022

Ft Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qolo, the omnichannel payments platform for Fintech, today announced that CEO, Patricia Montesi, will present to the investor community on a panel, Learning about the Payments Disbursements & Card Solution Providers, at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ upcoming investor conference. Ms. Montesi and Peter Bardwick, Qolo’s CFO, will also host investor meetings at the conference. Details as follows:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Fintech & Payments Conference

Panel: Learning about the Payments Disbursements & Card Solution Providers

Date: Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 11 AM ET

Location: CONVENE 237 Park Avenue, New York, NY

About Qolo

Founded in 2018, Qolo is the omnichannel payments platform for Fintech, with a mission to help businesses navigate today’s complex payments and financial transactions landscape. Qolo empowers businesses to manage payments efficiently with an eye toward growth and reduced expense. Qolo supports companies wherever speed, security and cost of payment are important including gig worker payouts, distribution payments, multi-currency and cross-border businesses and modern fintech firms. Composed of experts and entrepreneurs in payments, Qolo’s founding team has more than a century of combined industry experience. Learn more at https://qolo.io/.

