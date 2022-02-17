180 Life Sciences Corp. Forms Scientific Advisory Board

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) (“180 Life Sciences” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain, today announced the formation of a scientific advisory board (SAB).



Dr. Jonathan Rothbard, 180 Life Sciences Chief Scientific Officer stated, “We are pleased to announce the formation of the scientific advisory board whose initial composition will include Drs. Raphael Mechoulam (Hebrew University, Israel), Kevin Tracey (Hofstra/Northwell, USA), Irene Tracey (Oxford University, England), Chas Bountra (Oxford University, England) and Sallie Lamb (Exeter University, England).

We believe this diverse, international, and talented group will complement our scientific founders, Sir Marc Feldmann (Oxford, England), Drs. Larry Steinman (Stanford, USA), and Jagdeep Nanchahal (Oxford, England), along with myself (Stanford, USA), to provide 180 Life Sciences with the collective vision capable of stewarding the companies pipeline towards commercial success."

Raphael Mechoulam

Dr. Mechoulam is a Professor of Chemistry at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem. Often referred to as the “Godfather” of modern cannabis medicine, Dr. Mechoulam most recently was awarded Technion’s Harvey prize in Chemical Engineering and Medical Sciences. He is the first scientist to isolate plant cannabinoids; initially THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) then CBD (cannabidiol). He also is the first to discover the human endocannabinoid system, which is a complex cell-signaling system made up of receptors found throughout our entire bodies. These receptors react to plant cannabinoids to treat numerous pathological conditions. Since the 1990s, Dr. Mechoulam has collaborated with 180 Life Sciences founder, Marc Feldmann, establishing the role of CBD as an anti-inflammatory agent. As a scientific collaborator and part of the SAB, he will provide unique guidance to the nonaddictive cannabinoid program.

Kevin Tracey

Dr. Tracey, a neurosurgeon and inventor, is the president and CEO of the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research, Professor of Neurosurgery Molecular Medicine at Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell, and President of the Elmezzi Graduate School of Molecular Medicine in Manhasset, New York. Trained as both a neurosurgeon and immunologist, he discovered the mechanism by which neurons control the immune system. He has pioneered the development of electroceuticals, which use electrical stimulation of the nervous system to treat inflammation. He is the founder of SetPoint Medical, a company targeting a7 acetylcholine choline receptor with an electronic device in the vagus nerve. He has taken this approach from pre-clinical studies into early human clinical studies to treat rheumatoid arthritis. He is a valuable member of our team as we seek to develop an orally bioavailable small molecule to stimulate the vagus nerve to treat inflammation.

Chas Bountra

Professor Bountra is the Head of Translational Medicine and the Pro-Vice Chancellor for Innovation at the University of Oxford. He brings a wealth of pharmaceutical science experience to the board, previously being Vice President and Head of Biology at GlaxoSmithKline. He was involved in the identification of more than 40 clinical candidates for many gastro-intestinal, inflammatory and neuro-psychiatric diseases. Professor Bountra has worked with 180 Life Sciences and its precursor companies since their inception and he has unparalleled links to large pharma.

Irene Tracey

Professor Tracey is a world expert in acute and chronic pain and in the use of advanced neuroimaging to study mechanisms related to pain, analgesia as well as anaesthesia-induced altered states of consciousness in the human brain. She is currently Professor of Anaesthetic Neuroscience, Pro-Vice Chancellor and Warden (Merton College) at the University of Oxford. She was the former Chair and Head of the Nuffield Department of Clinical Neurosciences and Director of the Oxford Centre for Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging of the Brain (FMRIB) prior to taking up her current roles. Her many honors include the Feldberg Prize, Fellowship of Academy of Medical Sciences (UK) and Member of Academy of Europe. Most recently she was elected to be the next President of the Federation of European Neuroscience societies. She serves on the Council to the Medical Research Council in the UK. She will provide 180 Life Sciences guidance in the preclinical and clinical stages of the development of novel compounds for pain relief.

Sallie Lamb

Dr. Lamb is an expert in clinical trial design and medical statistics to develop pragmatic clinical trial designs to capture the effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of a variety of health technologies. Currently she is the Mireille Gillings Professor of Health Innovation, University of Exeter. Prior to moving to Exeter, she led the Oxford Centre for Applied Health Care Research and Leadership and was the Senior Investigator for the Royal College of Surgeons Clinical Trials Unit and Oxford Biomedical Research Unit. She is a NIHR Senior Investigator, and was the first female Chair of the Health Technology Assessment Program Funding Board.

In summary, Dr. Rothbard notes, “We believe the caliber and quantity of world class medical professionals willing to join our newly formed scientific advisory board speaks to the quality of our existing team, and more importantly our pipeline. With our recent positive, statistically significant Phase 2b results in Dupuytren’s Contracture, having met both primary and secondary endpoints with no severe adverse events, we are working with our regulatory partner Kinexum to meet with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the UK equivalent, the Medicines and Healthcare products Agency (MHRA), to map out the next steps towards ultimate commercialization. We believe that these recent results also bode well for our upcoming frozen shoulder trial. This positive data, combined with the comprehensive skill sets and resources brought to the table by our new scientific advisory board members, positions the company well going forward.”

About 180 Life Sciences Corp.

180 Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University. 180 Life Sciences is leading the research into solving one of the world’s biggest drivers of disease – inflammation. The Company is driving groundbreaking studies into clinical programs, which are seeking to develop novel drugs addressing separate areas of inflammation for which there are no effective therapies. The Company’s primary platform is a novel program to treat fibrosis using anti-TNF (tumor necrosis factor).

