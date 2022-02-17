Vaxcyte to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 28, 2022

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxcyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCVX), a vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 after market close on February 28, 2022. Company management will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT that day to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.



To participate in the conference call, please dial (833) 519-1403 (domestic) or (270) 215-9736 (international) and refer to conference ID 6886437. A live audio webcast will be available in the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website at www.vaxcyte.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte is a vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases. The Company is developing broad-spectrum conjugate and novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Vaxcyte’s lead candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent, broad-spectrum pneumococcal conjugate vaccine being developed for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. Vaxcyte is re-engineering the way highly complex vaccines are made through modern synthetic techniques, including advanced chemistry and the XpressCF™ cell-free protein synthesis platform, exclusively licensed from Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Unlike conventional cell-based approaches, the Company’s system for producing difficult-to-make proteins and antigens is intended to accelerate its ability to efficiently create and deliver high-fidelity vaccines with enhanced immunological benefits. Vaxcyte’s pipeline also includes VAX-XP, a PCV with an expanded breadth of coverage of greater than 30 strains; VAX-A1, a prophylactic vaccine candidate designed to prevent Group A Strep infections; and VAX-PG, a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to slow or stop the progression of periodontal disease. Vaxcyte is driven to eradicate or treat invasive bacterial infections, which have serious and costly health consequences when left unchecked. For more information, visit www.vaxcyte.com.

