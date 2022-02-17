Assure Appoints Brian McDonald as Vice President of Business Operations

DENVER, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (NASDAQ: IONM), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (“IONM”), announced that Brian McDonald was appointed vice president of business operations.



As Assure’s vice president of business operations, Mr. McDonald will be responsible for the development and execution of corporate strategy initiatives to drive growth and improve business performance. He will work closely with the executive leadership team to identify, analyze and resolve business challenges and capitalize on new growth opportunities, including mergers and acquisitions. In addition, Mr. McDonald will lead efforts to cohesively scale Assure’s finance, operations and sales cross functionally.

“This is a critically important role in our company. Brian’s track record of defining and executing strategies based on deep financial and operational analyses has resulted in significantly increasing revenue and profitability in previous roles,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO. “We believe his commitment to executing with excellence will efficiently advance our operational delivery initiatives and enable us to capitalize on our accelerating new growth opportunities.”

On his appointment, Mr. McDonald commented, “It’s gratifying to be a part of a forward-thinking, agile organization during this time of rapid growth amidst the backdrop of unprecedented change in the healthcare industry. I’m excited about the opportunity we have to accelerate expansion into adjacent remote neurology markets and further differentiate Assure as a leader in the IONM industry. In addition, our ongoing digital transformation offers numerous opportunities to enhance and improve Assure’s revenue cycle management function.”

Mr. McDonald’s background includes growth strategy development and execution, M&A, accounting and financial management, risk management, and performance measurement. Prior to joining Assure, Mr. McDonald’s experience included serving as chief financial officer and treasurer at Health Fidelity, where he also played a key role in the successful sale of the business to Edifecs. In addition, Mr. McDonald was executive vice president and chief operating officer at Health Language prior to and following its acquisition by Wolters Kluwer Health and chief financial officer at Cyber Solutions. Mr. McDonald graduated from the University of Wyoming with a degree in accounting and is a certified public accountant.

