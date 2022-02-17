Paltalk Selects yellowHEAD to Lead Its Increased Marketing Efforts for Its Camfrog Application

Will Focus on ASO and SEO to Increase Usage and Revenue

JERICHO, NY, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Paltalk, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALT) (“Paltalk,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”), a leading communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications, is pleased to announce it has selected yellowHEAD, an AI-powered performance marketing company that boosts growth with unified paid and organic strategies, for its Camfrog application.

yellowHEAD specializes in user acquisition, app store optimization (“ASO”), search engine optimization (“SEO”), creative production and analytics technology. ASO services are designed to utilize awareness, analysis and constant effort to make every aspect of an app’s presence in the app stores the best it can be, including:

Greater app reach

Improved app visibility

Increased high-quality organic app installs

Maximized conversion for all traffic

Reduced CPI

yellowHEAD’s SEO services are tailor-made to help build brands for the future. Its solutions are designed to result in:

Higher search rankings

Enhanced brand visibility

Increased high-quality organic traffic

Boosted page conversions

Greater online revenue

Improved user experience

Gal Bar, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of yellowHEAD, stated, “Camfrog’s video chat and instant messaging app allows people to meet others worldwide in video chat and find partners in chat rooms. Its capability to enable users to host and moderate their own video chat rooms based on user interests is engaging. Our goal is to raise the visibility and awareness of Camfrog and convert that increased exposure to users and paid subscribers. We have had a lot of success with our ASO and SEO services across a wide variety of applications and brands and believe our team and processes will benefit Camfrog and Paltalk.”

Jason Katz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Paltalk, commented, “This represents an opportunity for us to utilize some of our recently raised money to organically grow the usage and revenue of Camfrog. yellowHEAD’s ASO and SEO solutions have been instrumental in helping many brands increase their traffic, conversion and users. One of the goals from our capital raise in the fourth quarter, is to carefully ramp our marketing spend and have a meaningful contribution to users and revenue. We look forward to working with yellowHEAD and its leading performance marketing solutions.”

About yellowHEAD

yellowHEAD is pioneering a new era in performance marketing through its unique blend of talent, technology, data, and creativity. Founded in 2013, the company delivers unprecedented ROI for campaigns across paid and organic channels, including UA, ASO, SEO, and creative services based on Alison insights. yellowHEAD delivers cost-effective business outcomes for partners through integrated media strategies underpinned by AI-powered analytics, real-time visualization tools, revolutionary A/B testing technology, and a talented in-house design studio and creative services team. The company has a global team of more than 100 expert marketing specialists, with headquarters in Israel and offices in the US and Europe.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.yellowhead.com/

About Paltalk, Inc.

Paltalk, Inc. is a communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications. Our product portfolio includes Paltalk and Camfrog, which together host one of the world’s largest collections of video-based communities. Our other products include Tinychat and Vumber. The Company has an over 20-year history of technology innovation and holds 18 patents.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.paltalk.com.

