FourKites Partners with Narvar to Unlock Real-Time Supply Chain Visibility as Disruptions Persist

SAN FRANCISCO and CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Narvar, the post-purchase pioneer, and FourKites®, the world's #1 supply chain visibility platform, today announced a strategic partnership to provide end-to-end visibility from supplier to customer. Together, Narvar and FourKites will offer the industry’s most comprehensive supply chain visibility, enabling brands to gain control over first, middle and final mile delivery, and drive enhanced levels of customer satisfaction in an increasingly competitive market where customer loyalty is paramount.



The FourKites-Narvar partnership comes at a critical juncture, with retail supply chains growing increasingly complex and under pressure from downstream changes, including unprecedented shipping delays, COVID-19 outbreaks, labor shortages, tight capacity and new omnichannel business models.

As retailers struggle to source inventory, maximize customer loyalty and keep costs down, this partnership will:

Create seamless end-to-end supply chain visibility for customers around the world by combining the most comprehensive carrier network across all modes with market-leading post-purchase consumer experiences

Arm retailers with up to 6X more accurate ETAs, powered by FourKites’ best-in-class Dynamic ETA ®

Deliver critical real-time supply chain intelligence and analytics, and account for inventory further up the supply chain, to make smarter fulfillment decisions and satisfy customer demand



“Through our partnership with FourKites, Narvar clients will gain essential visibility into their end-to-end supply chain, which ultimately helps them provide the accuracy and transparency that customers demand when awaiting their orders,” states Amit Sharma, founder and CEO of Narvar. “Together we’ll provide important logistics insights that retailers need to stay agile in this volatile environment.”

Over 1,200 of the world's leading brands, including Levi's, Patagonia and Lululemon, use Narvar to improve the post-purchase customer experience — from anticipating and tracking deliveries to managing and automating returns — to build loyalty and drive repeat business. FourKites provides many of the world’s largest retailers, including PetSmart, Best Buy, Michaels and ACE Hardware, with end-to-end multimodal visibility that goes beyond transportation into the yard, warehouse and more to optimize planning and inventory, improve efficiency and increase customer satisfaction.

“The combination of FourKites’ data science breakthroughs and robust carrier network with Narvar’s last-mile solution will bring all of a retailer’s most valuable data into a single platform,” said Mathew Elenjickal, founder and CEO of FourKites. “This streamlined view allows shippers to leverage upstream and downstream visibility to provide a seamless post-purchase experience for the end customer. The result? Highly efficient, reliable and sustainable supply chains that shrink delivery times while maximizing trackability for customers.”

To learn more about the value of the FourKites-Narvar partnership, visit Narvar at Booth #2312 or FourKites at Booth #2212 at RILA LINK 2022 , coming up on February 20-February 23 in Dallas. FourKites’ Chief Product Officer Priya Rajagopalan will be presenting a session alongside customers Coca-Cola North America and Meijer, titled, “Unlocking the Black Box: How Visibility Sharing Can Improve Performance and Customer Satisfaction for Retail Supply Chains,” on Monday, February 21 at 10:30 a.m. CT.

About FourKites

FourKites® is the #1 supply chain visibility platform in the world, extending visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2.5 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching 176 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,000 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/ .

About Narvar

Narvar pioneered how brands engage with consumers beyond the "buy" button through branded order tracking, delivery notifications, returns and exchanges. Today, Narvar's comprehensive Post-Purchase Platform empowers 1,200+ of the world's most admired brands including Sephora, Patagonia, Levi's, Warby Parker, Home Depot, LVMH, and L'Oréal to deliver transparency, build trust, and grow customer lifetime value. Recognized by Fast Company as one of the most innovative companies of 2021, Narvar simplifies the everyday lives of consumers. For more information visit narvar.com.

